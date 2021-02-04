On the 2nd of February, environmental activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for the past almost 3 months. It was these ‘protests’ that had taken a violent turn and the result, on the 26th of January, was a planned insurrection where these protestors and Khalistanis overtook the Red Fort, hoisted religious flags and indulged in widespread violence.

After tweeting in support, Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit’ for those who want to support the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ in the country. While the ‘Toolkit’ was deleted shortly after and a sanitised version was tweeted again later by Greta, the cat was already out of the bag.

On first glance, what the documents revealed was that the farmers’ protest and the support it seemed to get from various quarters was in no way organic, as many wanted Indians to believe. As we reported, the documents tweeted by Greta Thunberg revealed that the plan was afoot since November 2020, at the very least.

In one of the linked documents, titled ‘Solidarity with Indian farmers – Twitter storm’ contains meticulous planning about the tweets to be posted to ‘garner international attention’ to the ‘farmer protest’. We already reported how that document proved that Greta Thunberg and Rihanna did not tweet support for the farmers spontaneously, but the tweet was planned well in advance.

Another organisation that the document listed as extending support to the so-called farmers protest, was ‘FFF India’.

Except from documents tweeted by Greta Thunberg

‘FFF India’ is actually the ‘Fridays for Future India’ group, which a climate activism group.

Twitter account of FFF India

Upon looking at their official website, in their ‘About Us’ section, one is informed that the group took off in 2018 after Greta Thunberg began a ‘school strike’ for climate. It says that in the beginning, she was the only one involved but soon, several others joined in.

What the FFF website says

FFF India had given a call to action for the 26th of January, when the insurrection took place in Delhi by rioters and Khalistanis, on the 23rd of January from their official Facebook page.

Facebook post by FFF

Facebook post by FFF

Interestingly, FFF India tags one ‘Extinction Rebellion’ for users to get more info on the farmer protests on the 26th of January and how other budding protestors and rioters can contribute to the ‘movement’.

A little digging into ‘Extinction Rebellion’ globally, and one realises the violent means that have been deployed by this organisation and their links to Greta Thunberg.

Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement which was established in May 2018 and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. In the course of its short existence, Extinction Rebellion has exploded in popularity across the world, including a presence in India.

Extinction Rebellion is supported by popular Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg, who once openly called upon Extinction Rebellion protestors to defy a police order banning protesting in London (the ban was later repealed). In the brief history of Extinction Rebellion, it has been tarred with numerous allegations of violence, extremism, class bias, and more. As these Far-Left Climate Change groups and activists increase and intensify their activities in India, it becomes necessary to study the modus operandi of this particular brand of activists.

Allegations of Violence and Extremism

On October 17th, 2019, eight protestors affiliated with Extinction Rebellion were arrested after attempting to disrupt the services of the London Tube during peak commercial hours. The Extinction Rebellion protestors climbed on top of the train carriage in an attempt to disrupt the train services. This attempt was not taken kindly by the commuters who wished to use trains services at the peak of rush hour, resulting in a violent clash between the Extinction Rebellion protestors and the commuters. This violent clash was caught on video.

On October 22nd, 2019, London’s Metropolitan Police’s Commissioner revealed that the four weeks of protests by the group Extinction Rebellion cost London’s Metropolitan Police more than twice the annual budget of its violent crime task force. The four weeks consisted of two weeks of protests in Aprils and two weeks of protest in October.

On January 10th, 2020, guidance issued by Counter Terrorism Policing South East listed Extinction Rebellion along with Islamist organizations which can influence vulnerable young people to commit acts of violence. The Counter-Terrorism Policing Unit has since withdrawn this guidance after coming under severe pressure from climate activists and the mainstream press. Similarly, a report released by Policy Exchange, a U.K. think tank, says that Extinction Rebellion is an extremist organization seeking the breakdown of liberal democracy and the rule of law.

On September 01, 2020, around 90 people were arrested in London during a day of demonstrations by Extinction Rebellion, with charges including assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing police and public order breaches.

Allegations of Class Bias

The critics of Extinction Rebellion point out that the Extinction Rebellion movement is very ‘upper-middle-class’ and does not have ample representation of working-class or poor people. Not only that, Extinction Rebellion activists and working-class people have come to blows before.

On October 17th 2019, Extinction Rebellion activists attempted to disrupt train services during peak hours at Canning Town, a train station, by climbing upon the carriage of the train. It is important to note is that Canning Town is located in Newham, is one of London’s poorest boroughs which rank in the bottom four in measures of poverty rate, child poverty, low pay and homelessness. The critics of Extinction Rebellion point towards this incident and to highlight the perceived class bias the Extinction Rebellion Movement.

Conclusion

With the meteoric rise of telecommunications and other technologies, the world has moved towards an ever increasing globalized network. This globalized network has resulted in the rise of a Globalist identity which is bereft of any religious, cultural or territorial pride. It is in the vacuum of such pride, that Globalist ideologies which seek the betterment of the Globe instead of the betterment of the Nation fester.

Climate Change activists from around the world are now increasingly setting their sights on India, the justification being that India is one of the leading nations on Earth in terms of Carbon Dioxide produced. India, however, cannot afford to pay heed to environmental concerns. India cannot afford the lack of sustainability and the high production costs of currently available sources of sustainable energy, and also hope to raise 50 million people from out of extreme poverty. India also has the 5th highest Coal Reserves in the world, which should be utilized for the development of India, not discarded in favour of renewable energy.

There is a high probability that Left-wing Climate Change activist groups will target middle-class Indians with propaganda which seeks to burden them with the blame and the guilt of a dying Earth. It will be a challenge for Nationalists and Conservatives in the future to deradicalize Climate Change activists who will seek to hamper the economic growth of India in case of any perceived threat to the Environment. India is no stranger to Climate activists threatening to hold the economic progress of the country back, the Narmada Bachao Andolan comes to mind and the Aarey Metro Shed controversy is a recent memory. However, if the melodramatic narrative of Climate Change keeps on growing as time goes on, the frequency of incidents like the Aarey Metro Shed controversy will only increase in number.

In the case of the farmers’ protest, the hypocrisy of such climate activists is rather evident. While the Punjab farmers protesting want no regulation on stubble burning that causes a dangerous impact on the environment, climate activists connected to Greta Thunberg are seen supporting the protest in the name of farmers and the environment in a bid to stall the economic progress of real farmers and also, fester unrest in India in order to gain a foothold within the civil society and curry favours with other disruptive elements like Yogendra Yadav, who were deeply involved in the violent protests and the insurrection.