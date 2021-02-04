The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) filed against child protestor Greta Thunberg for promoting enmity between various groups and instigating acts that are prejudicial to maintaining harmony.

According to the India Today journalist, Gaurav Sawant, the Delhi Police have registered a complaint against child protestor Greta Thunberg under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

First Information Report (FIR) filed against environmental activist @GretaThunberg by @DelhiPolice: u/s 153 A of IPC: Promoting enmity between various groups….acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony. Other sections may be added as evidence emerges. Deleted Cheat sheet evidence? — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) February 4, 2021

Greta has been accused of creating disharmony and for being a part of a larger conspiracy. The agenda was exposed after she had shared a propaganda tool kit that included a campaign strategy for holding protests across the world over the farm laws passed by the Indian government.

The action by the Delhi Police against Greta comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had asked these foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

OpIndia had also reported how, per the documents leaked by Greta Thunberg, the tweets by Rihanna and Greta were in no way spontaneous and had been planned by anti-India propagandists well in advance. We had also reported the violent antecedents of Greta Thunberg and the organisations she is associated with, that lent support to the violent protests in India.

Greta Thunberg shares ‘toolkit’, reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India

Earlier on Wednesday, Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India. After music sensation, Rihanna and adult movie actress Mia Khalifa jumped in to amplify the targeted campaign against the Indian government, the school drop out activist also registered her contribution in the matter.

However, she appears to have given the game away when she shared a document that detailed the manner in which people all over the world could contribute to undermining laws passed by the democratically elected Parliament of India.

Deleted tweet by Greta Thunberg

The document, titled, ‘Global Farmer Strike First Wave’, implores individuals across the world to be a part of the ‘largest protest’ in human history. The objective is, apparently, to protest against the ‘unregulated corporatisation’ of the farming sector.

The document registers actions people can take to undermine the democratic will of the Indian population. The proposed measures include, “Call/Email any of your govt representatives and ask them to take action, Sign online Petitions and take action to Divest from monopolists and oligopolists like Adani-Ambani” and “Organise an on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House or your local Govt. office on 13th February 2020.”

The document also lists a series of ‘prior actions’ that were undertaken. These include, “Physical Actions – Near Indian Embassies, Govt. offices, Media houses (or even Adani-Ambani offices) globally – 26th January” and “Watch out for (or Join) the Farmers’ March / Parade (a first of its kind) into Delhi and back to the borders on 26th January.”

Excerpt from documents shared by Greta Thunberg

About the protests on Republic Day, the document, which was clearly prepared before the 26th of January, states, “On 26th January, a major day of globally coordinated actions, Show your support at local physical locations, wherever you are. Either find protests happening in your city/state/country and participate in large (or small) numbers or organize one.”

“In addition to the options below, you are encouraged to organise solidarity protests either at/near Indian Embassies, near your local Govt. offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. While we are focusing on the 26th, you are encouraged to continue organising gatherings as and when possible – for this is not going to end anytime soon,” it adds.

The document also urges individuals to participate in a ‘Global TweetStorm’ on the 23rd and 26th of January. It is pertinent to mention that the 23rd of January marks the birth anniversary of legendary Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Foreign celebrities share false propaganda, gets slammed

The Biden administration’s support for the farm laws comes just a day after foreign vested interests attempted to peddle false propaganda against India by expressing their solidarity with a bunch of protestors, who have been accused of unleashing riots on the streets of Delhi.

Singer-actress Rihanna, along with former porn-star Mia Khalifa and child protestors such as Greta Thunberg on Tuesday interfered in country’s internal affair by endorsing violence in the name of supporting ‘farmer’ protests, causing a massive backlash against these so-called international celebrities. The statements of these celebrities were used by various political heads like pro-Khalistan Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh.

However, the Indian government issued a stern warning to these foreigners and asked these individuals and entities with no locus-standi in India’s internal matters, to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

Interestingly, hours after Rihanna stormed a massive political controversy, certain reports highlighted the reason behind Rihanna’s intervention to support Khalistani protestors disguised as ‘farmers’ in India. It is being suspected that Canadian top politician Jagmeet Singh, who is notoriously known for supporting Khalistan separatism, could be behind Rihanna’s anti-Indian propaganda.