Monday, February 15, 2021
Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob took part in an online meeting with Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal of PJF to create unrest on January 26

Pro-Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal was also seen propagating Khalistan movement in a video. In that video, Dhaliwal claimed that farmer protests are just the beginning of the struggle.

Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg toolkit nexus between Pro-Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal, Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and others (Image: National Review/Yes Punjab/India Today/Evoke)
After the arrest of alleged ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi on the back of the ‘Toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg, which detailed a co-ordinated global plan against India during the farmer protests, more information is now tumbling out that points towards an active coordination between Khalistanis and the so-called activists who were involved in writing and distributing the ‘Toolkit’.

As per the reports, two activists Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob took part in an online meeting with Poetic Justice Foundation’s Mo Dhaliwal, who had earlier declared that he is a ‘proud Khalistani’, to discuss and plan a Twitter storm ahead of India’s Republic Day, which saw a massive insurrection attempt and widespread violence by so-called farmers in Delhi. In the Zoom meeting, the group had formulated a plan to post messages, graphics and videos ahead of Republic Day to spread their propaganda against India in the background of farmer protests.

Zee News reported that during the meeting in which Mo Dhaliwal was one of the attendees, it was planned how they could agitate the farmers and spread violence on the Republic Day. Mo Dhaliwal had said that they have to make the issue visible on the international platform. To ensure they succeed in their plan, they decided to contact celebrities, including Greta Thunberg, Rihanna and others.

It has been alleged that Disha Ravi was the one who contacted Greta Thunberg and shared the toolkit with her. Earlier, reports have suggested that it was Disha who asked Greta to remove the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the nexus. Greta removed her tweet and later posted another file claimed the previous file was outdated.

Disha Ravi was sent in 5-days police remand

Disha Ravi was arrested on February 13 by the Cyber Cell division of Delhi Police from her home in Bengaluru. According to the police, she was the key conspirator in creating and distributing the Greta ‘Toolkit’. The police informed that the objective was to spread ‘disaffection against the Indian State.’ Reportedly, it was Disha who had originally shared the Toolkit document with the Swedish ‘aandolanjivi’ Greta Thunberg.

After the arrest of Disha Ravi, Mo Dhaliwal of Pro-Khalistani organization Poetic Justice Foundation posted a tweet supporting her. He claimed that Disha was arrested for supporting farmers. He shared the ‘edited’ toolkit and claimed her arrest was linked to that document. However, the case against Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and other was not based on the edited document but on the original ‘toolkit’ that had multiple layers of linked documents proving that the nexus was working against India for a long time.

Mo Dhaliwal’s tweet against Disha Ravi’s arrest (Source: Twitter)

Police had visited Jacob’s house

Four days ago, Delhi Police had visited Nikita Jacob’s house and examined her electronic gadgets. Since then, Jacob has been absconding, and police could not locate her whereabouts. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Nikita Jacob on February 15, 2021. Another alleged activist Shantanu was also named in the case, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him as well.

Mo Dhaliwal had admitted his organization had meetings

In a statement after Greta Toolkit exposed the nexus, Mo Dhaliwal’s Poetic Justice Foundation had issued a statement in which Dhaliwal admitted that he had meetings with ‘like-minded’ people and brainstormed ‘ideas’ to come up with the plan to use farmer protests for his own benefit. In the statement, he made outrageous claims such as the sexual assault on activist Nodeep Kaur in police custody and used discontinuation of Amentsy India’s chapter for his agenda. This claim was summarily debunked by Nodeep Kaur and her police statement itself.

Dhaliwal admitted he had meetings with like-minded people (Source: PJF statement)

In reality, Amnesty India was under ED’s scanner for receiving foreign aid without FCRA registration. Its accounts were frozen for illegal financial activities, but the organization tried to whitewash its wrongdoings by blaming the Indian government.

Pro-Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal was also seen propagating Khalistan movement in a video. In that video, Dhaliwal claimed that farmer protests are just the beginning of the struggle. He said, “The reason Khalistani people are so passionate about this (anti-farm law agitation) is that we are seeing the truth that they predicted in the 1970s. They (Khalistanis) wanted an independent land so that we did not have to live through this movement. I request to all of the young people here – Don’t close your eyes, hearts and minds to each other.”

Support from opposition and Pakistan for Greta ‘Toolkit’ conspirators

Several leaders of the opposition and liberals including Shashi Tharoor, P. Chidambaram, Arvind Kejriwal and several others have come forward in support of activist Disha Ravi. Above all, the support has also poured in from Pakistan as PTI Pakistan has raised voice in support of Ravi.

