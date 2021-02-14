Hours after the news broke out that the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ named Disha Ravi, left-liberals took to social media to cry foul about the ‘shrinking space for dissent’ in India. She is the founding member of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future’s India chapter.

As per reports, Disha was arrested on Saturday for distributing the ‘toolkit’ that was accidentally shared on Twitter by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The ‘toolkit’ revealed the global conspiracy to defame India in a systematic manner.

Disha, a graduate from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli in North Bengaluru. Besides distribution, she has also been accused of playing a key role in the creation of the toolkit.

It must be mentioned that the Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on February 4 under serious sections including sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124A, 120A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. Since then, security agencies are investigating the toolkit and searching for people who created and distributed the documents.

‘Liberals’ suffer meltdown after the arrest of Disha Ravi

Following the arrest of the 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi. Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy claimed that the activist is the daughter of a singer mother. “Allegations of criminality are ludicrous, to arrest in such a case more so,” she tweeted.

Screengrab of karuna Nundy’s tweet

Supriya Sharma, the Executive Editor of left-propaganda website Scroll, had also come out in support of Disha Ravi. She tweeted, “We still don’t have clear details on whether Disha Ravi has been detained or arrested by Delhi Police. But the young climate activist surely has clarity on what it means to dissent in India.” She had also shared a statement by the activist wherein Disha had urged people to continue fight ‘anti-people’ farm laws in a country where dissent is supposedly suppressed.

Screengrab of the tweet by Supriya Shama

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram shared a post by NDTV and claimed, “If this doesn’t rouse the slumbering conscience of this nation, nothing will.” He further alleged, “What kind of a nation are we?”

https://t.co/pf89B78pAY What kind of nation are we? — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 14, 2021

Communications strategy consultant Kartik took potshots at the current political dispensation at the Centre. He wrote, “Indian government is so very brave! “Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru, was arrested by a team of Delhi police on Saturday.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Karthik

Left-wing propagandist and serial activist Kavita Krishnan did not hold back after the arrest of Disha Ravi. While taking to Twitter, she alleged, “As I had warned, the FIR against the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg is no joke, it is the latest flimsy pretext for a witch-hunt of activists in India. A 21-year-old student & Fridays For Future activist in Bangalore has been picked up for questioning on this pretext.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Kavita Krishnan

Writer Mihir Sharma claimed that India proved to be a ‘big superpower’ by arresting a ’21-year-old climate activist’.

On being called out for his anti-India propaganda, he replied, “Bhakts in the replies are solemnly comparing some kid who sets up online climate discussions with Ajmal Kasab and Osama bin Laden. Smartest people in the world, true superpower fodder.”

Toolkit exposed nexus between NGOs, overseas network, political parties and Khalistanis

The toolkit Greta posted on Twitter kicked up a storm and revealed deep-knitted nexus between international celebrities, NGOs, media houses and terrorist organisations directly linked to Khalistani movement. There was enough propaganda material in the toolkit to run widespread campaigns against India.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner (Crime Branch), Delhi Police had said that initial investigation revealed the toolkit was linked to Poetic Justice Foundation which has close links with Khalistani movement and has been termed as a pro-Khalistani organisation. The founder of PJF has openly supported Khalistani movement and had claimed these protests are just a beginning. “The ‘toolkit’ exposes the conspiracy by an organised overseas network to instigate the farmer protests,” Ranjan added.

Delhi Police has received five-day judicial custody of Disha Ravi.