On Saturday, the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ named Disha Ravi in connection to the Greta Thunberg Files controversy.

According to Delhi Police, the so-called activist was the Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc, which was accidentally leaked on Twitter by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. As per reports, Disha created a Whatsapp group and actively collaborated to prepare the ‘Toolkit’ document. The Delhi Police further informed that she worked closely in creating the draft which revealed global conspiracy to defame India.

Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document’s formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc: Delhi Police https://t.co/nsuXuuNZJ3 pic.twitter.com/fYB8koJnfj — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

During the initial investigation, the police found that Disha Ravi also collaborated with Khalistani outfit named Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF). The police informed that the objective was to spread ‘disaffection against the Indian State.’ Reportedly, it was Disha who had originally shared the Toolkit document with the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Later, she (Disha Ravi) asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

The police also said that after Greta accidentally leaked the incriminating details of the document to the public, Disha Ravi asked her to remove the link. Contrary to the claims of the arrested activist, the cops said that she had edited more than 2 lines in the document.

Arrested Disha Ravi sent to judicial custody

In a closely-guarded operation, Special Cell of Delhi Police detained 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ and founding member of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future’s India chapter, Disha Ravi. As per the reports, 21-year-old Disha was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli, North Bengaluru. She is a graduate of Mount Carmel college in Bengaluru and has been working in a company that produces plant-based food. She has now been remanded to five-day custody of the Delhi Police by a Delhi Court

The security agencies are investigating the toolkit and searching for people who created and distributed the documents. On February 4, Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests under serious sections including sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124A, 120A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code.

Toolkit, Khalistan and Poetic Justice Foundation

Popstar Rihanna, who tried to instigate protestors in India by resorting to propagating false propaganda against the Indian government, has now been accused of receiving $2.5 million (Rs 18 crore) by a Public Relations firm that has Khalistani-terror links.

Skyrocket, a PR firm where Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal is a director, allegedly paid $2.5 million to pop star Rihanna to tweet favouring the farmer protests. In Indian currency, that is well over Rs 18 crores. The sources also believe that the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg was “fed to her” as part of a “larger conspiracy to create disharmony” in India.

Individuals such as Mo Dhaliwal, Marina Patterson, worked as a relationship manager in PR firms, Anita Lal, director of World Sikh Organisation in Canada, and Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh. Anita Lal is also a co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, an organisation that features prominently in the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg. Poetic Justice Foundation co-founder Mo Dhaliwal requested the youth to not dismiss the idea of ‘Khalistan’ and instead learn about the movement and embrace it..