The anti-farm law agitation in India has intensified after international singer-writer Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa showed solidarity with the protestors. Amidst the hullabaloo, a video of a Khalistan supporter M Dhaliwal has now surfaced on social media.

The video, shared by ANI journalist Naveen Kapoor, was shot on January 26 at the entrance of the visa Consulate office in Vancouver in Canada. “If the farm bills get repealed tomorrow, that is not a victory. This battle begins with the repeal of the farm laws. It does not end there. Anybody who tells you that this is going to end with the repeal of the farm bills is trying to drain energy from the movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separate from Punjab and the Khalistan movement,” he said.

Dhaliwal emphasised, “The reason Khalistani people are so passionate about this (anti-farm law agitation) is that we are seeing the truth that they predicted in the 1970s. They (Khalistanis) wanted an independent land so that we did not have to live through this movement. I request to all of the young people here – Don’t close your eyes, hearts and minds to each other.”

M Dhaliwal standing in the entrance of visa Consulate office in Vancouver on 26 JANUARY his uncle a Khalistani was killed by Punjab police after 1984 Riots pic.twitter.com/6RNXNrZC8N — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) February 5, 2021

He further requested the youth to not dismiss the idea of ‘Khalistan’ and instead learn about the movement and embrace it. “Nobody wants to be called a terrorist. I lost my uncle in the 90s…Nobody wants to leave home, nobody wants to remain anonymous, nobody wants to die young. Why would they do that? Ask the question. Why would somebody leave home to become a part of the independence movement? There was so much pain and oppression that they could not live in their homeland anymore?” Dhaliwal reiterated.

While addressing the gathering, the Khalistani supporter that their ultimate objective is the same, irrespective of whether they are holding a ‘Khalistani flag’ or a ‘farm bill flag’ or a ‘Kesari flag’. “We are being fed language that is separating us from each other,” he alleged.

Greta Thunberg Files, Toolkit and the connection with M Dhaliwal

On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India. Her multi-layered document named ‘Toolkit’ exposed several organizations, celebrities, and leaders for conspiring against India. One such name that popped up is the Poetic Justice Foundation.

Co-founded by Mo Dhaliwal, a Canadian resident and Khalistan supporter, and Anita Lal, another resident of Canada and Khalistan supporter, Poetic Justice Foundation started a campaign under the ‘Global Day of Action’ format. According to the document accessed of the Poetic Justice Foundation campaign, it had a dedicated plan that went back as far as January 3, 2021. The organisation had prepared a step by step guide for the global campaign to malign India. One of the slides in the presentation was one that detailed their ultimate ‘objectives’.