Saturday, February 6, 2021
Caught planning insurrection in India, Canada-based Poetic Justice Foundation tries to wash its hands off the farmer protests

Poetic Justice Foundation alleged that they have been receiving hateful messages from 'self-proclaimed Indian nationalists', despite not advocating hate or harm at any point.

OpIndia Staff
Poetic Justice Foundation distances itself from 'farmer protests' in India
M Dhaliwal (left), Rihanna (right), images via Walikali and Vulture
307

Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) has been under the scanner after environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed on February 3 how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India. Amidst allegations of creating disharmony in India, now the organisation has claimed that it has no links with the ongoing anti-farm law protests in the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, co-founders of the organisation Mo Dhaliwal and Anita Lal said, “Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate Rihanna, Grete Thunberg or any number of specific celebrities to tweet about the #FarmeraProteat. We didn’t pay anyone to tweet — and certainly didn’t pay anyone $2.5m to do so. However, we did generally encourage the entire world to share this issue. Through the international collective of organizers we encouraged the world to pay attention and amplify this message.”

Dismissing accusations of promoting disharmony in India, the organisation claimed, “Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate any pretest activities occurring within India. Up to India’s Republic Day, January 26th, 2021, and beyond — whether at Red Fort in Delhi or elsewhere in the country. We were not involved in directing or fomenting any protest activity of any sort within India.”

Poetic Justice Foundation claims being hounded by Indian nationalists

Poetic Justice Foundation alleged that they have been receiving hateful messages from ‘self-proclaimed Indian nationalists’, despite not advocating hate or harm at any point. “We were drawn to the Farmers Protest due to our connection and love for our people. This made us especially aware of the many human rights violations occurring in India,” it said.

The organisation further claimed, “In response to the ongoing Farmers Protest in India, we saw violence being inflicted upon peaceful protestors. We saw journalists being jailed. We saw the Government of India safeguarding the interests of corporations while engaging in disinformation to vilify farmers, landless farmers and labourers.”

PFJ seeks refuge of Amnesty International, Press Freedom Index to give itself a ‘clean chit’

PJF said that they connected to like-minded people in India and employed the members of the community to raise awareness about the movement globally. The group conceded that they held meetings and brainstormed ideas to ask questions to the Indian democracy. “Why is India killing its farmers? Why is India killing its minorities? Why is India killing its own democracy?” the statement read.

The organisation claimed that the gathered well-researched information and made it publicly available on a website, askindiawhy.com. “We didn’t take them down, because we believe in the work. There is
no hate being propagated and we will never promote hate,” it alleged. Poetic Justice Foundation took the refuge of India’s press freedom idex to suggest that free speech was being curbed in India.

It said, “Human Rights Watch has cited India for crackdown on basic freedoms while politicized institutions are given free rein to wreak havoc on the citizenry. Amnesty international faced so much interference they had to
discontinue their aid work in India. This is not conjecture. These are verifiable facts.” Further, accusing the Indian media of levelling ‘incorrect’ allegations against PJF, it claimed that it is a ‘concerted’ effort to deviate public attention from the real story.

Rihanna, paid propaganda against India, and Poetic Justice Foundation

Popstar Rihanna, who tried to instigate protestors in India by resorting to propagating false propaganda against the Indian government, has now been accused of receiving $2.5 million (Rs 18 crore) by a Public Relations firm that has Khalistani-terror links.

Skyrocket, a PR firm where Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal is a director, allegedly paid $2.5 million to pop star Rihanna to tweet favouring the farmer protests. In Indian currency, that is well over Rs.18 crores. The sources also believe that the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg was “fed to her” as part of a “larger conspiracy to create disharmony” in India.

Individuals such as Mo Dhaliwal, Marina Patterson, worked as a relationship manager in PR firms, Anita Lal, director of World Sikh Organisation in Canada, and Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh. Anita Lal is also a co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, an organisation that features prominently in the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg.

PJF founder M Dhaliwal voices support for Khalistan movement

Poetic Justice Foundation co-founder Mo Dhaliwal was heard in a video saying, “If the farm bills get repealed tomorrow, that is not a victory. This battle begins with the repeal of the farm laws. It does not end there. Anybody who tells you that this is going to end with the repeal of the farm bills is trying to drain energy from the movement.”

He further requested the youth to not dismiss the idea of ‘Khalistan’ and instead learn about the movement and embrace it. While addressing the gathering, the Khalistani supporter that their ultimate objective is the same, irrespective of whether they are holding a ‘Khalistani flag’ or a ‘farm bill flag’ or a ‘Kesari flag’. “We are being fed language that is separating us from each other,” he alleged.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

