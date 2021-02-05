Friday, February 5, 2021
An alliance of left-wing activists, business giants and ‘cabal of well funded people’ engaged in a ‘conspiracy’ to defeat Trump: Report

The article in question explicitly states that there was a 'conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes' between left-wing activists and business giants.

Time Magazine report details how left wing activists, business giants and a 'cabal of well funded people' engaged in a conspiracy to defeat Donald Trump and secure a victory for Joe Biden
An article published in Time Magazine on 4th February has caused a huge stir, as it detailed the campaign behind ensuring the U.S. Presidential Election victory for Joe Biden and defeat for Donald Trump. The article, titled “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election”, describes an ‘informal alliance’ between Left Wing Activists and Business Titans in America formed on Election Day, with the goal of ‘opposing Trump’s assault on democracy’.

The article in question explicitly states that there was a ‘conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes’ between left-wing activists and business giants.

It states, “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations) published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.”

The article goes on, seemingly expressing joy, with the alliance between left-wing activists and business giants. It says, “That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.”

The article goes further, and explicitly credits the efforts of this shadowy campaign, in changing voter systems and voter laws. The article says, “Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding”.

The article caused a stir on the social media website Twitter, where a tweet featuring excerpts of the article went viral. The article was cited as vindication by Donald Trump supporters, who have alleged that the 2020 Presidential Election was marred by election rigging and voter fraud. On 11th December, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a suit by the State of Texas contesting election results in four states. Therefore, no election rigging or voter fraud allegation has been proven in a court of law.

