Thursday, January 7, 2021
USA: Congress certifies Electoral College result, Joe Biden to become President despite Trump’s numerous challenges

The Electoral College vote has been accepted by the US Congress which has certified the victory for Joe Biden in the US Presidential Elections 2020 making him the president-elect of the United States officially.

Congress certifies Joe Biden victory
Image Credit: Susan Walsh/AP
Joe Biden will take oath as the President of the United States of America on the 20th of January, 2021. Moreover, Democrats have won both the Senate races in Georgia which means that Joe Biden will enter the White House with Democrats controlling both the US Senate and the House.

Joe Biden will take oath as the President of the United States of America on the 20th of January, 2021. Moreover, Democrats have won both the Senate races in Georgia which means that Joe Biden will enter the White House with Democrats controlling both the US Senate and the House.

There was great chaos and anarchy as the electoral votes were being counted. Surreal scenes were observed and Capitol Hill had to be evacuated after Trump supporters breached the premises. They entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offices. But 45 per cent of Republicans support the storming of Capitol Hill and 69 per cent either believe there is not much to blame Donald Trump for or there is nothing to blame him for at all.

Pipe bombs were recovered from the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC and the media was attacked as well. Four people have reportedly died at the protests.

