Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi lashes out at media for browbeating judges, names NDTV, Indian Express,...
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi lashes out at media for browbeating judges, names NDTV, Indian Express, India Today and ‘web portals’: What he said

CJI Ranjan Gogoi also said that there are several judges who do get influence by the media threats where they are told that if they don't conduct themselves the way they want, they will face attacks and threats after they retire or during their tenure.

Jinit Jain
Ranjan Gogoi calls out India Today, Indian Express and NDTV for pressuring judges to conduct themselves in a specific way
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi during an interaction at India Today Conclave(Source: India Today)
636

In a blistering attack against prejudiced media outlets, the former CJI Rangan Gogoi named India Today, Indian Express, NDTV and other ‘web portals’ for running a campaign to pressurise the sitting judges to give verdicts to their liking.

Gogoi was speaking at the India Today Conclave where he accused the media organisations of browbeating the judges into submission by attacking them while in office and after their retirement.

“Judges are made conscious. They are constantly told to conduct themselves in a certain way failing which they would have to face attacks after their retirement in the media, India Today, NDTV 24*7, the Indian Express and the web portals,” Gogoi said.

He further added, “They are telling you to conduct yourself the way they want or else we will attack you.”

In a further shocking comment, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that there are several judges who do get influence by the media threats where they are told that if they don’t conduct themselves the way they want, they will face attacks and threats after they retire or during their tenure.

Attack against me in Parliament an attempt to send out a message to warn the judges: Former CJI Gogoi

Gogoi’s response was regarding the attack launched by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on him in the parliament earlier this week.

“The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred. It stopped being the sacred day a sitting CJI was accused of sexual harassment, presided over own trial, cleared himself & accepted a nomination to Upper House within 3 months of retirement replete with Z+ security cover,” Moitra said in the Lok Sabha, apparently referring to former CJI Gogoi.

Not naming her directly, Ranjan Gogoi said, “What is this attack? Does a former judge ever get cowed down by attacks?”

Ranjan Gogoi further added, “She didn’t even have her facts correct. If you are making allegations, at least name the person. I have a name and I deserve to be named. Those allegations are wrong in facts.” Gogoi said that it was sitting Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, then the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, who had constituted the committee to hear the case against him as per the prescribed in-house procedure.

However, the former CJI also admitted that unfortunately some of the judges are succumbing to the pressure imposed by such media organisations.

During his interaction in the India Today Conclave, Gogoi said the case involving him was mentioned in Parliament to send out a message to warn the judges. “Does a judge get cowed down by such attacks? Unfortunately, many do,” Gogoi said.

