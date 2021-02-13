Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment on social media following the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma. The tweet appeared to celebrate and justify the murder of the Hindu youth.

In a statement on social media, Gaana said, “With regards to the social media posts by a recently joined employee of Gaana, these posts do not represent our values. She is no longer employed by the company.” The platform also said that it “respects all religions and communities of India.”

Gaana sacks Tanzila Anis

On Friday, Chandigarh BJP had filed a criminal complaint against Tanzila Anis and called for Gaana to sack her. A slew of tweets had also gone viral on the internet where she could be seen normalising hatred against the Hindu community.

Hours after screenshots of her tweets went viral, Gaana had issued a statement over the matter where it said that ‘necessary action’ will be taken at the earliest. Following the backlash for her tweet, Tanzila Anis said that she did not even know that a Banjrang Dal activist had been murdered and her tweet only alluded to the fact that members of the “extremist” organisation Bajrang Dal cannot be called an “activist”