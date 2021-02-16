Tuesday, February 16, 2021
US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

The US-based writers' decision to remove the interview of Disha Ravi from her YouTube channel probably came against the backdrop of her name emerging as the key conspirators in the Greta toolkit conspiracy.

OpIndia Staff
Disha Ravi
Image Credit: andreavenzon.com
Gayle Kimball, a US-based writer and Professor Emerita at California State University, has now removed one of her YouTube videos in which she interviewed ‘activist’ Disha Ravi sometime in mid-2020. The video of the interview had gone viral after the ‘activist’ was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in Bengaluru for sharing Greta ‘toolkit’.

The US-based writers’ decision to remove the interview from her YouTube channel probably came against the backdrop of Disha Ravi’s name emerging as the key conspirators in the Greta toolkit conspiracy. Now, the video clip of the interview cannot be accessed as Gayle Kimball has changed the video privacy settings to ‘private’, which means it can be only accessed by people who have been invited by her to view the video.

Disha, a graduate from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, was picked up from her house in Soladevanahalli in North Bengaluru on February 14, for editing and distributing the contentious toolkit, accidentally leaked by Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg.

Though the toolkit exposé, which revealed a deep-knitted nexus between international celebrities, NGOs, media houses, and terrorist organisations directly linked to Khalistani movement, opened a window into the rising intolerance amongst the Indian left-liberals and pseudo-secularists, this hate for the country is something which has been fostering within Disha for days on end.

In fact, Disha Ravi had displayed similar sentiments during this particular 2020 interview with Gayle Kimball. In the hour-long interview, Disha Ravi had innumerable times, resorted to lying and spreading misinformation to defame India on a global platform. The US-based interviewer had questioned Ravi on varied topics related to India, and almost every time Disha painted an extremely negative image of the country and the Modi government, a habit specific with the leftists.

In one instance, while Disha blamed ‘patriarchy’ for rapes in the country, on the other, she claimed that social evils such as child marriages, dowry, domestic violence and honour killing are common and socially acceptable practices in India. She also alluded that India is slipping on human growth.

Moreover, in her obvious hate towards the Modi government, Ravi claimed that during US former President Donald Trump’s visit to India last year, there was a huge human right violation. She insinuated that the Modi government had gathered a paid crowd to pull off the huge rally to welcome Trump to India. 

She also lied that the Modi government did not provide financial support to migrant workers and the poor during the pandemic. During the course of the interview, Disha went on to project PM Narendra Modi as anti-Muslims, lying blatantly about the anti-CAA protests.

Speaking on the Aadhaar card, the climate activist had claimed that the government has exploited the marginalised people for their lack of knowledge. The ‘activist’ also alluded that Modi does not acknowledge the global climate crisis.

She had furthered that since PM Narendra Modi has his way with words and is able to capture the audience, he is in power, otherwise, he has done no good for the country. Towards the end of the interview with Gayle Kimball, which the US-based writer has now locked as private, Disha Ravi had gone on to discuss the urgent need for a change of the government in India.

The removed 2020 interview of Disha Ravi with Gayle Kimball can be viewed here:

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

