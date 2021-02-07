A massive flood has been reported from Uttarakhand after the water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly due to the break down of a glacier near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.

According to the reports, the flooding occurred due to cloudburst and the subsequent breaching of a reservoir near Raini village that has destroyed many river bankside houses in the area.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Hundreds of ITBP personnel have rushed to the spot to rescue the villagers. More than 50 labourers were reported to be working on the site at the time of the incident.

#WATCH | A massive flood in Dhauliganga seen near Reni village, where some water body flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to cloudburst or breaching of reservoir. Casualties feared. Hundreds of ITBP personnel rushed for rescue: ITBP pic.twitter.com/c4vcoZztx1 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to rescue and evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister TS Rawat said that they are well prepared and have been working to deal with the situation. He advised people to not pay attention to any rumours in context with the incident.

“A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all the necessary steps,” the chief minister said.

People living on the banks of Alakananda are advised to move to safe places: Uttarakhand CM

According to the authorities, Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. The people living on the bank of Alakananda river have been now advised to move to safe places at the earliest.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that people are being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda and as a precautionary measure, flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped.

“To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam, Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. SDRF is on alert. I am leaving for the spot,” said Uttarakhand CM.