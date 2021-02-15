Hawa Singh Sangwan, a prominent Jat leader from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, had announced last week that he will convert to Sikhism along with 250-300 people from the Jat community on April 21, the birthday of Dhannamal. He claimed that Hinduism is ‘not a religion’, and everyone should adopt Sikhism. Sangwan is known for his role in agitations for Jat reservation in Haryana and other states.

Sangwan, who visited Tikri border to support agitating farmers, said that the central government is not accepting demands of the farmers. He said that the government is trying to impose the laws, but the farmers will not retreat.

Sangwan also demanded that the cases filed against so-called farmers who rioted on January 26 should be withdrawn. He said that the farmers need a new plan as the government is not accepting their demands. He further claimed that if the government does not agree to repeal the laws, he will take 250-300 Jat to Amritsar on April 21 and convert to Sikhism.

Who is Hawa Singh Sangwan

73-years-old Hawa Singh Sangwan is one of the prominent Jat leaders and an ex-CRPF officer. Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, Haryana, Sangwan has been actively demanding reservation for Jat community. He played a vital role in ‘rail roko’ agitation in April 2011 demanding reservation for Jat community in Haryana. in 1990, Sangwan was posted in Ayodhya for four months. Sangwan had claimed several times that When Lal Krishna Advani’s Rath Yatra reached Ayodhya, he was at the site and had tried to save the disputed structure.

Sangwan was arrested for derogatory social media posts earlier

In July 2020, Hawa Singh Sangwan was arrested by the Gurugram police for hurting sentiments of the Ahir community. As per the reports, Sangwan had made derogatory remarks against Freedom Fighter Rao Tula Ram and Ahir community on social media. After the uproar, he deleted the post and issued an apology. However, an FIR under Section 153A, 505 (2) of IPC was registered against him at Cyber Crime police station after which he was detained, and his laptop was seized.

Anti-Hindu statement by leaders amid farmer protests

As the so-called farmer protests failed to get widespread public support except that from a few politically connected leaders from Punjab and Haryana, the so-called ‘farmer leaders’ have been trying to give communal and caste colours to the protests. Recently, SAD leader Harsimrat Badal, with her remarks in Lok Sabha, had tried to make it Hindu vs Sikh issue, the same trope that had been used by pro-Khalistani elements. While talking about hoisting flags with holy Sikh Symbol on Red Fort on January 26, 2021, she tried to justify the act by turning the issue into Hind-Sikh rivalry.

In December 2020, a complaint was registered against Rakesh Tikait for anti-Brahmin remarks. Reports have stated that Tikait has been trying to mobilise Jat support in Uttar Pradesh under the garb of the farmer protests

Rakesh Tikait of Bhartiya Kisan Union speaking against Temples and Pandits- ‘Sabka Hisab Hoga



Do you think these are demands of a farmer?



Fueling hatred is the real agenda. When you call them out, they will show you image of an old man/woman to defend such hate mongers pic.twitter.com/lRXOHrqOef — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 24, 2020

In his provocative statement, Tikait had claimed that even though farmers donate in temples, no one had come to support them.