Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Entertainment Has Karan Johar's Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

The movie, which is by far Karan Johar's most expensive project, has been in the line of fire since last year after its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry had spewed venom against Hindus on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: The Free Press Journal
4

Media reports have been doing the rounds suggesting that Bollywood Director Karan Johar’s much anticipated new period drama ‘Takht’, starring multiple superstars such as Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal has been shelved. The period drama was scheduled for a 2020 release but was put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Rumours have it that the movie has been deferred indefinitely. 

A source known to the development was quoted by a media house as saying that the makers of the movie have decided to do away with the movie after being unable to sort out ‘creative differences’. There were also rumours that it was shelved following outrage on social media.

“Karan Johar’s ambitious project Takht has been shelved permanently. It was put on hold due to COVID-19 earlier. However, the team developing it have been having a hard time sort their creative differences and be on the same page”, the source was quoted as saying.

Karan Johar denies humour of ‘Takht’ being shelved

The film director Karan Johar has, however, refuted the reports. Speaking to SpotboyE, Johar said: “Takht is not shelved. It’s just delayed”.

The period drama titled Takht was announced by Karan Johar in the year 2018. Takht is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. The movie, which is by far Karan Johar’s most expensive project, has been in the line of fire since last year after its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry had spewed venom against Hindus on Twitter.

Karan Johar’s movie receives backlash for its Islamist writer

Hussain had in February last year, taken to the micro-blogging site to express his hatred towards Hindus as he repeatedly spread Hinduphobic bile on social media. Several times earlier, Haidry, a quintessential Islamist, has given words to his bigoted thoughts on Twitter.

Irate over Haidry’s blatant Hinduphobic and hateful tweets, netizens had demanded strict action against the Takht writer. The hashtag #BoycottTakht began trending on Twitter with netizens slamming Haidry for allegedly defaming Hindus in his tweets.

Soon after the backlash, Hussain Haidry had also deactivated his Twitter account.

Karan Johar not new to controversies

Karan Johar, too, has been in the line of fire after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has been criticised for fostering the culture of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood. He had also come into the radar after his name emerged in the Bollywood drug probe after he shared a party video featuring Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Malaika Arora among others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHas takht been shelved
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After PM Modi bats for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Oxford panel chooses ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as the Hindi Word of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The word 'Aatmanirbharta' became popular after PM Narendra Modi's call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"
Read more
World

Taiwan overtakes China in economic growth for the first time in 30 years

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other countries, Taiwan was successful in checking the spread of Coronavirus and avoided a strict lockdown.
Read more

When protesting ‘farmers’ hailed Khalistani terrorists Sukha and Jinda in presence of ‘actor-farmer’ Deep Sidhu

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Song threatening rise of Khalistani terrorists on the lines of Sukha and Jinda emerged on social media

Did Mamata Banerjee say ‘bh*ncho’ while trying to prove she can speak better Hindi than PM Modi? A fact-check

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee is heard engaging in a deranged rant in order to prove that she speaks better Hindi than Prime Minister Modi.

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.

On his 106th birth anniversary, read the scathing remarks Khushwant Singh made against Indira, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Khushwant Singh, lawyer-author-diplomat-historian-editor, was one of the most acerbic social observers who minced no words in his criticism of politicians and leaders.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Viral video shows Sikh anti-farm law protesters raising ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral where Sikh anti-farm law protesters can be heard raising "Naara-e-Takbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar" slogans.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
News Reports

After PM Modi bats for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Oxford panel chooses ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as the Hindi Word of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The word 'Aatmanirbharta' became popular after PM Narendra Modi's call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"
Read more
World

Leaked Chinese Police data reveals the extent of Uyghur Muslim repression: From population control to surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
Millions of Chinese Police leaked files describe in excruciating detail the degree of stifling surveillance of China's Uyghur minorities and the growing use of technology to subjugate them
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court grants bail to The Caravan journalist Mandeep Punia, not allowed to leave country without permission: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan reporter Mandeep Punia granted bail by Delhi Court with conditions, not allowed to leave country without permission.
Read more
World

Taiwan overtakes China in economic growth for the first time in 30 years

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other countries, Taiwan was successful in checking the spread of Coronavirus and avoided a strict lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Norwegian Nobel Committee issues statement against Myanmar military coup, demands release of Aung San Suu Kyi

OpIndia Staff -
Nobel Prize Committee condemned the Military coup in strong words and asked for immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand Sikh radio host, brutally stabbed after supporting farm laws, is now recovering from his grievous injuries

OpIndia Staff -
Harnek Singh was brutally attacked by unknown assailants while returning from a broadcast on December 23
Read more
News Reports

UP: One Abdul Saleem arrested for fraud phone calls as CM Yogi’s adviser to pressurise police officials

OpIndia Staff -
Two brothers named Abdul Haneef and Abdul Saleem, along with another person named Sayeed Nasar had tried to pressurise Raebareli police to lodge FIR against their relatives with fraudulent phone calls and identity.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com