Saturday, January 25, 2020
Hussain Haidry has been forefront at the disinformation campaign against the Citizenship Amendment act to instigate people against the Modi government. He has been indulging in spreading false propaganda against the CAA by claiming that the law is discriminatory to Muslims. 

Hussain Haidry
Hussain Haidry, a poet and writer who is also working with Bollywood Director Karan Johar in his new period drama ‘Takht’ has been exposed on social media for his past ‘Jihadi’ posts where he had fantasised killing people.

A series of old tweets of Hussain Haidry has come to haunt him back in which he has openly made his intentions to kill and inflict pain on people. Hussain Haidry, who the “liberal-secular” ecosystem considers to be an emerging poet, in 2012 took to Twitter to unapologetically express his wish to kill people.

Tweet by Hussain Haidry

In another tweet, dated in October 2012, Haidry had even composed a poem to fantasise his dream to kill people by hijacking aeroplane.

Tweet by Hussain Haidry

Not only that, Haidry, like a true Islamist, had even instigated others to pick a fight with people, burn their house and kill a man if there was a chance.

Tweet by Hussain Haidry

Haidry, following the path of fellow left-wing Sharia intellectuals, had also foul-mouthed Brahmins by calling them the root of all evils in the country.

Tweet by Hussain Haidry

He has also been spreading false rumours and inciting Muslims by claiming that they will be sent to detention camps.

Hussain Haidry, who is an out-and-out Jihadi propagandist, has been exposed in the past for being a pervert and expressing his sexual desperation out in the public.

