Kerala: Congress MLA apologises to Muslims, claims was ‘cheated’ by RSS to donate for Ram Mandir

A day after pictures of Kerala Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly posing while donating to Ram Mandir construction went viral, he has now apologised to the Muslim community for doing so. A report by The News Minute states that in a video, he has apologised to the Muslim community for donating for construction of Ram Mandir.

He also claimed he was ‘tricked’ into donating for the Ram Mandir by the RSS. Kunnappilly alleged that some people had come to collect donation for construction of temple but ‘did not reveal’ that they were associated with the RSS and that the donation was for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He claimed that ‘out of his innocence’, he donated Rs 1,000 for the temple construction. However, it was later revealed to him that the temple was the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As reported by Kerala Kaumudi, Kunnappilly was under tremendous pressure from the party after the picture of him donating for Ram Mandir went viral. He seeks to contest upcoming elections and is preparing for the same.

Earlier this month, another Kerala Congress leader Raghunathan Pillai, vice president of the Alappuzha District Congress Committee, came under fire for inaugurating the Ram Mandir temple fund collection drive. Communists attacked Congress and alleged that they they no right to speak on secularism.