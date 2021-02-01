After Khalistani supporters hijacked the ‘farmer’ protests to unleash massive violence on the streets of the national capital, the left-wing terrorists have now extended their support to the so-called ‘farmers’ protest.

According to the reports, the banned CPI (Maoist) has come forward to extend their support to the ongoing ‘farmer’ protest days after rioters disguised as ‘farmers’ carried out large scale violence in Delhi and stormed the Red Fort to desecrate the national flag on Republic Day.

Three different outfits of the Maoists have now issued a joint statement claiming that they are supporting ‘farmers’ and appealed to them to continue the protests outside the national capital to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) is a terrorist organization that is outlawed in the country, which aims to overthrow the government of India through peoples’ war.

Maoists blame the government for Republic Day riots

Abhay, the spokesperson of the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist), claimed that the ‘farmers’ agitation in Delhi and across the country reminds the opposition to the Rowlatt Act of British India. He also claimed that the central government is showing its stubborn attitude towards the plea of farmers.

The outlawed organizations attempted to whitewash rioters’ crimes by claiming that the Republic Day tractor rally that culminated in large scale violence injuring more than 300 policemen as “peaceful”. The left-wing terror outfits held the union government responsible for the Republic Day riots.

Image Source: Ejaz Kaiser @KaiserEjaz

Ranita Hichami, head of Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sanghathan Dandakaranya and Vijay Markam of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan also demanded withdrawal of the farms laws claiming that ‘laws would favour the corporate companies’.

Resorting to fearmongering, the Maoists claimed that not just the farmers but around 80 per cent of the country’s population would be affected by the three new agriculture laws.

Protesters resort to violence, vandalism, and destruction amidst Tractor Rally

Thousands of farmers breached barricades and proceeded towards Delhi amid huge police presence as they kicked off their tractor rally on Republic Day. Chaos was unleashed on the streets leading to the national capital as farmers flouted the designated route and marched towards the Parliament and Red Fort.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. As disorder swept over the city’s borders, protesters were baton-charged and tear-gassed by the policemen on duty.

The upheaval was primarily caused after the protesters who were allowed to hold the “Kisaan Parade” between 12 to 5 PM, started the march much before the allotted time and veered away from the agreed-upon routes. The security personnel had tried in vain to convince the farmers to stick to the plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. But, their requests fell on deaf ears as the protesters ran riot, breaking barricades and vandalising vehicles on their way.