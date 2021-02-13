Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: Political party behind beef fests issues threats to Marwari community for funding...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Political party behind beef fests issues threats to Marwari community for funding BJP, asks them to leave the state

The organisation has also issued a warning saying any violence and damage to public property directed towards Marwaris will be the responsibility of Marwari community.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Sanjeev McIntyre/ Communemag
848

In a worrisome incident in Tamil Nadu, a little known political party has have issued pamphlets in Trichy threatening the members of Marwari community to leave the state, reports Commune.

According to the reports, the pamphlet issued by a Tiruchi based party named ‘Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi’ (Tamil Nadu People’s Democracy Party) has accused the Marwari community of fomenting ‘communal’ unrest in the state by funding the BJP. The Islamists further other allege that Marwaris are the ‘fuel’ that keeps the ‘vehicle’ BJP running.

Threatening the Marwari community, the pamphlet said that ‘if the fuel is stopped, the vehicle would automatically stop’. The organisation has also issued a warning saying any violence and damage to public property directed towards Marwaris will be the responsibility of the Marwari community and asked the government to collect compensation from them.

Pamphlets issued by Islamists in TN/ Image Source: Sanjeev McIntyre

Marwaris funding BJP, stealing jobs

The pamphlet also accused the Marwari community of ‘stealing jobs and business opportunities from Tamilians’ and demanded that Marwaris leave Tamil Nadu and go back to their ‘native place’.

In the end, the pamphlet issued a threat, “We will provide a livelihood to those who come here.. if you make mischief we’ll shut down your shops permanently”.

To incite people, the pamphlet also made dubious claims saying that BJP leader Kalyanaraman had spoken derogatory words against Islam as he enjoyed the support and financial backing of the Marwaris. They had also asked all the Muslim shop keepers to close their shops in solidarity with Muslims to condemn Kalyanaraman’s communal speech. 

The Islamists had distributed pamphlets to the shopkeepers in the area and had asked them to shut their shops on 8th February.

Marwari community in shock, BJP protests

Following the hate speech against the Marwari community by the Islamists, BJP workers protested against the hate campaign and demanded TPDP members’ arrest for threatening the community members and advocating violence, reports Dinathanthi.

The radical Islamic organisation TPDP was founded by one KM Shariff, a disciple of Palani Baba alias Ahmed Ali, a notorious fundamentalist Muslim leader.

Instead of arresting the culprits, the TN police detained the protesting BJP leaders and Marwari community members. More than 75 people were arrested and later let off. After severe protests, the police acted and arrested four TPDP members.

Party had organised beef fest

Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi is known for its Islamist nature. In 2015, it had organised beef festival in Tamil Nadu, along with several other parties. The beef fest was organised to condemn the Dadri lyching incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more

Instead of fixing security issues on their website, Congress threatens legal action for pointing out the vulnerabilities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress claimed that person who exposed the security issue on their website is BJP troll, and claimed he illegally accessed their data

Global media mocked India even as ‘Cuomosexual liberals’ undercounted thousands of Covid deaths under the nose of New York Times

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Trevor Noah criticises India, it would be pertinent to note that Trevor is a self-confessed “Cuomosexual - Here is what that means

While China built high-speed rail track, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At long last, we hear of a thaw in the bitter India-China standoff that began last April in Eastern Ladakh - but is it really over?

Andolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav and NDTV start by spreading fake news, end with unwittingly praising farm laws by Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mandi fee came down in Madhya Pradesh as the state govt had reduced the fee from 1.70% to 0.50% after protests by traders

Recently Popular

Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
News Reports

Communal tension in Delhi’s Mangolpuri after Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death after arguments over Ram Mandir donation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested the 4 assailants who stabbed the Bajrang Dal worker on Wednesday in cold blood
Read more
Crime

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Read more
Crime

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.
Read more
News Reports

Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.
Read more
News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Family of Rinku Sharma says police didn’t allow them to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, threatened to arrest them

OpIndia Staff -
The family members of Rinku Sharma also said that the police had put them into a bus and threatened to take them in custody
Read more
Opinions

What makes the West Bengal elections so important: The continued poor governance of TMC and future of the people

Guest Author -
People voted against the autocratic communist regime in 2011 by executing their voting right and brought Mamata Banerjee in power.
Read more
Cricket

‘Shallow minded approach EXPOSED’: Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmad involved in bitter online spat

OpIndia Staff -
Two very prominent faces of Pakistan cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmad and Mohammad Hafeez, are involved in an online feud.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and BJYM Vice-President Vaishali Poddar raise ₹50 lakh in 24 hours for the family of deceased Bajrang Dal activist Rinku...

OpIndia Staff -
Crowdkash website, through which fund is being raised for family of Rinku Sharma, showed ₹50,00,024 collected in the campaign
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Two youths Mohd Suhail and Nizamuddin arrested for robbing several temples in Mangalore

OpIndia Staff -
The two accused had looted the hundis of multiple temples in Mangalore, and had desecrated the temples
Read more
Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Political party behind beef fests issues threats to Marwari community for funding BJP, asks them to leave the state

OpIndia Staff -
'Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi' has accused the Marwari community of fomenting 'communal' unrest in Tamil Nadu
Read more
News Reports

Arrested JeM terrorist confesses of conducting recce at the office of NSA Ajit Doval in 2019, sent videos to his Pakistani commander

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM terrorist recorded videos of the office of NSA Ajit Doval and passed it on through WhatsApp to his handlers in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police hunt for ‘Irfan’, say Navy sailor was not abducted from Chennai airport, but have no idea how he reached Palghar

OpIndia Staff -
The Palghar police have alleged that Navy sailor Suraj Dubey was not abducted from Chennai, as previously stated.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com