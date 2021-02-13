In a worrisome incident in Tamil Nadu, a little known political party has have issued pamphlets in Trichy threatening the members of Marwari community to leave the state, reports Commune.

According to the reports, the pamphlet issued by a Tiruchi based party named ‘Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi’ (Tamil Nadu People’s Democracy Party) has accused the Marwari community of fomenting ‘communal’ unrest in the state by funding the BJP. The Islamists further other allege that Marwaris are the ‘fuel’ that keeps the ‘vehicle’ BJP running.

Threatening the Marwari community, the pamphlet said that ‘if the fuel is stopped, the vehicle would automatically stop’. The organisation has also issued a warning saying any violence and damage to public property directed towards Marwaris will be the responsibility of the Marwari community and asked the government to collect compensation from them.

Pamphlets issued by Islamists in TN/ Image Source: Sanjeev McIntyre

Marwaris funding BJP, stealing jobs

The pamphlet also accused the Marwari community of ‘stealing jobs and business opportunities from Tamilians’ and demanded that Marwaris leave Tamil Nadu and go back to their ‘native place’.

In the end, the pamphlet issued a threat, “We will provide a livelihood to those who come here.. if you make mischief we’ll shut down your shops permanently”.

To incite people, the pamphlet also made dubious claims saying that BJP leader Kalyanaraman had spoken derogatory words against Islam as he enjoyed the support and financial backing of the Marwaris. They had also asked all the Muslim shop keepers to close their shops in solidarity with Muslims to condemn Kalyanaraman’s communal speech.

The Islamists had distributed pamphlets to the shopkeepers in the area and had asked them to shut their shops on 8th February.

Marwari community in shock, BJP protests

Following the hate speech against the Marwari community by the Islamists, BJP workers protested against the hate campaign and demanded TPDP members’ arrest for threatening the community members and advocating violence, reports Dinathanthi.

The radical Islamic organisation TPDP was founded by one KM Shariff, a disciple of Palani Baba alias Ahmed Ali, a notorious fundamentalist Muslim leader.

Instead of arresting the culprits, the TN police detained the protesting BJP leaders and Marwari community members. More than 75 people were arrested and later let off. After severe protests, the police acted and arrested four TPDP members.

Party had organised beef fest

Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi is known for its Islamist nature. In 2015, it had organised beef festival in Tamil Nadu, along with several other parties. The beef fest was organised to condemn the Dadri lyching incident.