Saturday, February 6, 2021
Home Opinions Abrahamic religions good, Pagan cultures bad: How liberal media is cheering Biden and Christian...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsWorld
Updated:

Abrahamic religions good, Pagan cultures bad: How liberal media is cheering Biden and Christian godmen taking over America

Abrahamic religions good. Pagan cultures bad. The so-called Western liberal secularism was never about preventing some toxic mix of religion, politics, money, sexual abuse and power. It was about stigmatizing, demonizing and ultimately wiping out those who worship “false gods.”

Abhishek Banerjee
How liberal media is cheering Biden and Christian godmen taking over America
Joe Biden taking oath
2

The other day, US President Joe Biden led his nation at the National Prayer Breakfast. He quoted extensively from the Bible and told Americans that faith can bring the country together at a dark time. Here is the report from the Washington Post describing this incident (from Feb 5)

Article by Washington Post

Ah! The President of the United States, his hand raised in benediction, stepping out of a church, with somber stone crosses dominating the foreground. This image isn’t even from the prayer breakfast, it is from when Biden stepped out from a church service soon after winning the presidency.

The Washington Post thought it important enough to sift through past photos and pick one suitable for the sanctity of the occasion. After all, the blessed leader is restoring the “lofty tone” of the national prayer breakfast.

Wait! Whatever happened to secularism? Seems Jesus ‘saved’ it.

This is not a one off incident. Ever since Joe Biden ascended to the presidency, the supposedly liberal media has aggressively cheered every show of Christian faith by members of the new administration. We are talking about the same New York Times and Washington Post which which scream Hindu fascism every time someone in India puts on a Hanuman T-shirt.

Just look at this headline from the New York Times, with the accompanying image of the president with his head bowed in prayer.

Article by The New York Times

Most religiously observant commander in chief” they say with glee! And read the headline again. Liberalism does not require secularism. In fact, liberalism and Christianity have become one! Praise be to the Lord.

Now you see the point. The liberals were never opposed to faith. They were only opposed to the Hindu faith.

Here is more from the New York Times appreciating the President for rooting the country in a “Christian moral vision.

Mr. Biden quoted Augustine, “a saint in my church,” he said, who wrote that “a people was a multitude defined by the common objects of their love.

Augustine, the fourth-century North African bishop, recognized that no political community was going to be the city of God on earth, explained Eric Gregory, professor of religion at Princeton University.

The President did not disappoint his congregation; the liberal media I mean. In his inaugural address, he made sure to quote some fourth century Christian bishop named Augustine. The faithful liberal media reached out to Princeton university professors to further explain the teachings of this venerable fourth century godman. Really important work.

The Washington Post went further and made a list of 50 things that are better already with Biden coming into office. Point number 45 on the list reads thus:

We have a churchgoing president “who has spent a lifetime steeped in Christian rituals and practices.”

Indeed, what would a modern secular state do without a churchgoing president who is steeped in Christian rituals and practices?

In fact, the New York Times makes a point of saying that Biden will run the country according to the teachings of the current Pope.

While conservative Catholics have doubled down on abortion policy and religious freedom for the past four years, Mr. Biden’s policy priorities reflect those of Pope Francis, who has sought to turn the church’s attention from sexual politics to issues like environmental protection, poverty and migration.”

The Pope is arguably the world’s most famous godman, an unelected authority sitting somewhere in Italy. He has his own sovereign state, the Vatican, which has been accused of everything from shady financial dealings to large scale cover up of child sexual abuse. Only the other day, the Pope repeated his patriarchal stance that women will not be allowed to become priests in the Catholic Church.

No liberal, no woke feminist has a problem with this. They are busy fixing Hindu wedding rituals. Let Biden run the world’s most powerful country on the orders of the Pope. Who cares about that?

The American liberal adulation for Christianity in public life does not stop with Biden. It extends to other prominent leaders in his party.

Yet the current influence of liberal Christianity in the Democratic Party goes beyond Mr. Biden. Senator Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, won election with a campaign rooted in Black liberation theology. The Sunday after his election, Mr. Warnock preached about John the Baptist, the “truth-telling troublemaker,” he said, who was beheaded by King Herod for his prophetic witness.

They are talking about newly elected Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. This election, held in January, became a source of great jubilation for liberals everywhere, second only to the presidential election. Because Warnock’s election gave Biden’s Democratic Party control of the Senate, the “upper” house of US Congress.

The New York Times happily notes that Warnock won with a campaign “rooted in Black liberation theology.” Indeed, Warnock is not just a politician, he is also a priest at a major church in Atlanta, Georgia. And will this godman continue as a preacher at his church even after he joins the Senate? You bet! And they love him for it.

How much do they love the godman Raphael Warnock? Enough to ignore even this.

Charges against two Baltimore ministers, accused of interfering with an investigation of child abuse at a church-run camp in Carroll County, have been dismissed, a county prosecutor said.

A Carroll County judge granted a prosecutor’s request Oct. 30 to drop charges against the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, pastor of Douglas Memorial Community Church in West Baltimore, and the Rev. Mark A. Wainwright, the church’s youth minister. Warnock and Wainwright were arrested in August after a state trooper said the ministers prevented her from interviewing counselors as she investigated an allegation of child abuse at the church’s Camp Farthest Out in Eldersburg.”

In 2002, Warnock had been arrested in Maryland for trying to block an investigation into child abuse at a church run camp. But luckily for the powerful and politically connected godman, the prosecutors decided it was only a “miscommunication.” They promptly requested the court to drop charges against this highly honorable individual.

Since then, Warnock has been a free man, apparently running his campaigns rooted in theology. Now, he will serve as US Senator, priest of his church and moral guide to his nation. The New York Times is there to amplify his message for the whole world. Let there be no ‘miscommunication.

Imagine what the New York Times would have said if a charge of covering up child abuse against a saffron clad politician had been dismissed as “miscommunication” in a BJP ruled state.

Or take Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who narrowly missed beating Joe Biden to become the party nominee for the general election. The Roman Catholic Church in Vermont needed $10 million to settle some sex abuse cases. The Senator’s wife, who was also the president of a local college, used college funds to buy property from the Church at highly inflated prices.

The Church got the money it needed to settle the sex abuse cases. The college went bankrupt and closed down. Before leaving, Sanders’ wife granted herself a $200,000 severance. Neither Sanders nor his wife faced any criminal charges. How could they?

That’s Bernie Sanders, darling of the liberal left. Closed down a college to help a church settle sex abuse cases and made a commission of $200,000 in the process.

Abrahamic religions good. Pagan cultures bad. The so called Western liberal secularism was never about preventing some toxic mix of religion, politics, money, sexual abuse and power. It was about stigmatizing, demonizing and ultimately wiping out those who worship “false gods.”

It’s an ancient prejudice. To this day, it underlies everything.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Abrahamic religions good, Pagan cultures bad: How liberal media is cheering Biden and Christian godmen taking over America

Abhishek Banerjee -
The other day, US President Joe Biden led his nation at the National Prayer Breakfast. He quoted extensively from the Bible
Read more
Entertainment

Meet serial fake news peddler Caralisa Monteiro: Fake news, propaganda, a soft spot for AAP and way too much victimhood

OpIndia Staff -
In a despicable tweet on April 20, 2018, Caralisa Monteiro had affixed the Indian map on a women's vagina and claimed, "We are bleeding as a nation."
Read more

NDTV anchor and veteran fake news peddler Ravish Kumar hails foreign interference in India’s internal affairs: Here’s what he wrote

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar appeared angered by the Indian celebrities who condemned foreign interference in India's internal matter

Rihanna and blood money: Complaint filed to investigate how Fenty Beauty uses Mica from India, mined by exploited children

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed beauty company owned by Rihanna, Fenty beauty, for using mica from mines of Jharkhand that hire child labours

Meena Harris descends into madness, lies, furthers The Quint’s propaganda and admits that her rant is about fanning an insurrection in India: Read how

News Reports Editorial Desk -
The niece of USA Vice President Kama Harris, Meena Harris, has been tweeted unhinged ever since the 'toolkit' was tweeted by Greta Thunberg

Former Dutch Ambassador cautions India about nefarious designs, UK MP tweets guide to farm laws for ‘blithering idiots’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The poster shared by the former Dutch Ambassador comes at a time when the global conspiracy against India is just about ravelling after Greta Thunberg tweeted a 'toolkit'

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, close to Congress, spews venom against India and Indians on NDTV: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With the apparent political inclinations of Rajiv Bajaj, these pessimistic and demoralized opinions about the Modi govt is not surprising
Read more
News Reports

Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined deletes tweet supporting Farmers Protest, explains his reason why

OpIndia Staff -
Unkonfined said that he deleted the tweet supporting the farmer protests because he does not know enough about the matter
Read more
News Reports

As the entire cricket team rallies behind India, Irfan Pathan speaks for rioters, compares to George Floyd

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to take a veiled dig at those Tweeting in support of India's stand against the foreign meddlers
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Opinions

Abrahamic religions good, Pagan cultures bad: How liberal media is cheering Biden and Christian godmen taking over America

Abhishek Banerjee -
The other day, US President Joe Biden led his nation at the National Prayer Breakfast. He quoted extensively from the Bible
Read more
News Reports

Puducherry police arrest a man who had offered to kill PM Modi if paid Rs 5 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Sathyanandam was arrested on Thursday after he posted a message saying he was "ready to kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Entertainment

Meet serial fake news peddler Caralisa Monteiro: Fake news, propaganda, a soft spot for AAP and way too much victimhood

OpIndia Staff -
In a despicable tweet on April 20, 2018, Caralisa Monteiro had affixed the Indian map on a women's vagina and claimed, "We are bleeding as a nation."
Read more
World

Romania: Orthodox Church under fire after child dies during baptism ceremony, manslaughter investigation against priest

OpIndia Staff -
The Orthodox Church in Romania is facing pressure to change its baptism rituals after the shocking death of the six-week old infant.
Read more
Media

Here are 8 times the media peddled ‘protestors let ambulance pass’ trope to whitewash the violence unleashed

K Bhattacharjee -
One particular brand of 'positive stories' that is used time and again is the 'protesters let ambulance through' schtick.
Read more
News Reports

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien misleads parliament about Railway budget and projects in West Bengal, here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
While Derek O’Brien attacked the Railway ministry for stall projects in West Bengal, they are stalled due to non-cooperation of state govt
Read more
Media

NDTV anchor and veteran fake news peddler Ravish Kumar hails foreign interference in India’s internal affairs: Here’s what he wrote

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar appeared angered by the Indian celebrities who condemned foreign interference in India's internal matter
Read more
News Reports

Left trolls abuse award-wapasi veteran for making a donation for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Several left-wing social media, who were once hailing Uday Prakash for returning his award during the alleged killing of left-wing writer MM Kalburgi, flooded his timeline on Friday to attack him over his donations to Ram Mandir construction.
Read more
World

British Broadcasting regulator revokes license of Chinese state-owned TV channel: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Ofcom said that the CGTN was ultimately controlled by the ruling party of China which is not permitted by the broadcasting law.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Congress leader makes casteist slurs at CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the party comes out in support

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP K Sudhakaran said that Pinarayi Vijayan is from toddy tappers community but now travels using helicopter
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com