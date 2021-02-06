Abrahamic religions good, Pagan cultures bad: How liberal media is cheering Biden and Christian godmen taking over America

The other day, US President Joe Biden led his nation at the National Prayer Breakfast. He quoted extensively from the Bible and told Americans that faith can bring the country together at a dark time. Here is the report from the Washington Post describing this incident (from Feb 5)

Article by Washington Post

Ah! The President of the United States, his hand raised in benediction, stepping out of a church, with somber stone crosses dominating the foreground. This image isn’t even from the prayer breakfast, it is from when Biden stepped out from a church service soon after winning the presidency.

The Washington Post thought it important enough to sift through past photos and pick one suitable for the sanctity of the occasion. After all, the blessed leader is restoring the “lofty tone” of the national prayer breakfast.

Wait! Whatever happened to secularism? Seems Jesus ‘saved’ it.

This is not a one off incident. Ever since Joe Biden ascended to the presidency, the supposedly liberal media has aggressively cheered every show of Christian faith by members of the new administration. We are talking about the same New York Times and Washington Post which which scream Hindu fascism every time someone in India puts on a Hanuman T-shirt.

Just look at this headline from the New York Times, with the accompanying image of the president with his head bowed in prayer.

Article by The New York Times

“Most religiously observant commander in chief” they say with glee! And read the headline again. Liberalism does not require secularism. In fact, liberalism and Christianity have become one! Praise be to the Lord.

Now you see the point. The liberals were never opposed to faith. They were only opposed to the Hindu faith.

Here is more from the New York Times appreciating the President for rooting the country in a “Christian moral vision.”

“Mr. Biden quoted Augustine, “a saint in my church,” he said, who wrote that “a people was a multitude defined by the common objects of their love.”

Augustine, the fourth-century North African bishop, recognized that no political community was going to be the city of God on earth, explained Eric Gregory, professor of religion at Princeton University.“

The President did not disappoint his congregation; the liberal media I mean. In his inaugural address, he made sure to quote some fourth century Christian bishop named Augustine. The faithful liberal media reached out to Princeton university professors to further explain the teachings of this venerable fourth century godman. Really important work.

The Washington Post went further and made a list of 50 things that are better already with Biden coming into office. Point number 45 on the list reads thus:

“We have a churchgoing president “who has spent a lifetime steeped in Christian rituals and practices.”“

Indeed, what would a modern secular state do without a churchgoing president who is steeped in Christian rituals and practices?

In fact, the New York Times makes a point of saying that Biden will run the country according to the teachings of the current Pope.

“While conservative Catholics have doubled down on abortion policy and religious freedom for the past four years, Mr. Biden’s policy priorities reflect those of Pope Francis, who has sought to turn the church’s attention from sexual politics to issues like environmental protection, poverty and migration.”

The Pope is arguably the world’s most famous godman, an unelected authority sitting somewhere in Italy. He has his own sovereign state, the Vatican, which has been accused of everything from shady financial dealings to large scale cover up of child sexual abuse. Only the other day, the Pope repeated his patriarchal stance that women will not be allowed to become priests in the Catholic Church.

No liberal, no woke feminist has a problem with this. They are busy fixing Hindu wedding rituals. Let Biden run the world’s most powerful country on the orders of the Pope. Who cares about that?

The American liberal adulation for Christianity in public life does not stop with Biden. It extends to other prominent leaders in his party.

“Yet the current influence of liberal Christianity in the Democratic Party goes beyond Mr. Biden. Senator Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, won election with a campaign rooted in Black liberation theology. The Sunday after his election, Mr. Warnock preached about John the Baptist, the “truth-telling troublemaker,” he said, who was beheaded by King Herod for his prophetic witness.“

They are talking about newly elected Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. This election, held in January, became a source of great jubilation for liberals everywhere, second only to the presidential election. Because Warnock’s election gave Biden’s Democratic Party control of the Senate, the “upper” house of US Congress.

The New York Times happily notes that Warnock won with a campaign “rooted in Black liberation theology.” Indeed, Warnock is not just a politician, he is also a priest at a major church in Atlanta, Georgia. And will this godman continue as a preacher at his church even after he joins the Senate? You bet! And they love him for it.

How much do they love the godman Raphael Warnock? Enough to ignore even this.

“Charges against two Baltimore ministers, accused of interfering with an investigation of child abuse at a church-run camp in Carroll County, have been dismissed, a county prosecutor said.

A Carroll County judge granted a prosecutor’s request Oct. 30 to drop charges against the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, pastor of Douglas Memorial Community Church in West Baltimore, and the Rev. Mark A. Wainwright, the church’s youth minister. Warnock and Wainwright were arrested in August after a state trooper said the ministers prevented her from interviewing counselors as she investigated an allegation of child abuse at the church’s Camp Farthest Out in Eldersburg.”

In 2002, Warnock had been arrested in Maryland for trying to block an investigation into child abuse at a church run camp. But luckily for the powerful and politically connected godman, the prosecutors decided it was only a “miscommunication.” They promptly requested the court to drop charges against this highly honorable individual.

Since then, Warnock has been a free man, apparently running his campaigns rooted in theology. Now, he will serve as US Senator, priest of his church and moral guide to his nation. The New York Times is there to amplify his message for the whole world. Let there be no ‘miscommunication.

Imagine what the New York Times would have said if a charge of covering up child abuse against a saffron clad politician had been dismissed as “miscommunication” in a BJP ruled state.

Or take Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who narrowly missed beating Joe Biden to become the party nominee for the general election. The Roman Catholic Church in Vermont needed $10 million to settle some sex abuse cases. The Senator’s wife, who was also the president of a local college, used college funds to buy property from the Church at highly inflated prices.

The Church got the money it needed to settle the sex abuse cases. The college went bankrupt and closed down. Before leaving, Sanders’ wife granted herself a $200,000 severance. Neither Sanders nor his wife faced any criminal charges. How could they?

That’s Bernie Sanders, darling of the liberal left. Closed down a college to help a church settle sex abuse cases and made a commission of $200,000 in the process.

Abrahamic religions good. Pagan cultures bad. The so called Western liberal secularism was never about preventing some toxic mix of religion, politics, money, sexual abuse and power. It was about stigmatizing, demonizing and ultimately wiping out those who worship “false gods.”

It’s an ancient prejudice. To this day, it underlies everything.