Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home World Watch: Myanmar Coup caught on camera as woman continues to do aerobics oblivious to...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Watch: Myanmar Coup caught on camera as woman continues to do aerobics oblivious to political upheaval in country

On February 1, Myanmar's military announced that it had taken control of the government and declared a state of emergency for one year.

OpIndia Staff
Khing Hnin Wai
PE instructor Khing Hnin Wai doing her routine while army prepares to take over control (Image: Screenshot from viral video)
3

A video has been making rounds on all social media platforms in which a woman can be seen doing aerobics in Myanmar despite heavy military movement behind her. A few hours later, Myanmar armed forces had staged a coup.

Identified as Khing Hnin Wai, a PE instructor at the Ministry of Education, posted a 3-minute video on Facebook on February 1 of herself doing an exercise routine with heavy military movement caught in the background. During those three minutes, the army trucks and other heavy vehicles were seen passing through a recently erected roadblock. 

Followed by thousands of people on Facebook, Wai interestingly did not miss a beat amidst army vehicles blowing sirens behind her in the background.

Netizens questioned the video’s authenticity

The video’s authenticity was questioned by several netizens who were skeptical over such a bizarre coincidence. Some netizens even pointed out that the shadow of the woman does not look correct in the video.

However, in a follow-up post, Wai added several videos of herself doing an aerobic routine from the same location. She said that she has been posting such videos for 11 months and did not post the said viral video as a joke. She said, “I posted it because I didn’t think it would happen,” and urged everyone not to use the caption in the original video, which allegedly sounded like if she was mocking the democratically elected government.

To answer the problem with the shadow, as she was dancing on the staircase, a part of the shadow was missing.

Several multimedia experts and journalists mentioned the reason.

Myanmar Military Coup

On February 1, Myanmar’s military announced that it had taken control of the government and declared a state of emergency for one year. The Army allegedly took the step after Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was re-elected with a large mandate in the recent elections. The Army detained Aung San and other leaders of her National League for Democracy party in the early morning raids.

Earlier this week, the Myanmar Army had suggested they were ready to take control of the country after pointing out the alleged election fraud in the November 8 election. In the elections, the incumbent NLD had won the election by a landslide, ensuring Aung San Suu Kyi a second five-year term in office.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmyanmar coup, myanmar coup video, myanmar coup aerobics video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Watch: Myanmar Coup caught on camera as woman continues to do aerobics oblivious to political upheaval in country

OpIndia Staff -
On February 1, Myanmar's military announced that it had taken control of the government and declared a state of emergency for one year.
Read more
News Reports

Will Punjab govt use taxpayers’ money to hire lawyers for Republic Day rioters, netizens wonder over Capt Amarinder’s announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has filed 38 cases and arrested 84 rioters who, on Republic Day, broke barricades and entered Delhi on tractors ahead of scheduled time and created havoc on the streets
Read more

TMC falling like a house of cards: MLA Dipak Haldar resigns from party, says ‘not allowed to work’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Before putting down his papers, Dipak Halder lashed out at Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing him to work.

Here’s how Shekhar Gupta twisted meaning of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to mislead people on Modi Govt’s policy

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Shekhar Gupta was 'intrigued' at the mention of ancient India as 'atmanirbhar' by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.

‘Pedophile’, ‘Devil’: Khalistanis in California oppose reinstallation of vandalised Gandhi statue, hurl obscene abuses at protesting Indian Americans

World OpIndia Staff -
Members of the CYSA reached the spot and protested against the installation of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis, California.

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens have a field day after Myntra decides to change its logo over ‘insulting to women’ complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra has decided to rework its logo after it ran into a controversy over its alleged 'insulting' and 'offensive' logo.
Read more
Media

‘He is a habitual offender’: The victim of fake sting operation has his say on the speculated resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai

Jhankar Mohta -
Recently, Rajdeep Sardesai had peddled blatant lies over the death of a farmer during the tractor rally violence. He had also spread misinformation about Rashtrapati Bhavan over the Netaji portrait.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

Watch: Myanmar Coup caught on camera as woman continues to do aerobics oblivious to political upheaval in country

OpIndia Staff -
On February 1, Myanmar's military announced that it had taken control of the government and declared a state of emergency for one year.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Children administered hand sanitizer drops instead of oral polio vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
The healthcare workers reportedly administered two drops of hand sanitizer to the children instead of oral polio vaccine.
Read more
News Reports

Will Punjab govt use taxpayers’ money to hire lawyers for Republic Day rioters, netizens wonder over Capt Amarinder’s announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has filed 38 cases and arrested 84 rioters who, on Republic Day, broke barricades and entered Delhi on tractors ahead of scheduled time and created havoc on the streets
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: Shaikh ‘Murgiwala Chacha’ gets 10 year prison term for masturbating on 5-year-old boy, claimed devil possessed him

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai chicken seller was convicted of undressing a five-year-old boy, touching his private parts and masturbating on him.
Read more
Politics

TMC falling like a house of cards: MLA Dipak Haldar resigns from party, says ‘not allowed to work’

OpIndia Staff -
Before putting down his papers, Dipak Halder lashed out at Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing him to work.
Read more
Opinions

Here’s how Shekhar Gupta twisted meaning of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to mislead people on Modi Govt’s policy

Jinit Jain -
Shekhar Gupta was 'intrigued' at the mention of ancient India as 'atmanirbhar' by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.
Read more
Crime

Christian priest and lover thrash woman who caught them in a compromising situation: Report

OpIndia Staff -
There were rumours that pastor Joseph was having an affair with Jayalakshmi, an employee who worked at the facility.
Read more
World

‘Pedophile’, ‘Devil’: Khalistanis in California oppose reinstallation of vandalised Gandhi statue, hurl obscene abuses at protesting Indian Americans

OpIndia Staff -
Members of the CYSA reached the spot and protested against the installation of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis, California.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

After UP Police declares him as history-sheeter, Opposition leaders, ‘liberals’ rally behind Dr Kafeel Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Police opened a history-sheet of 81 people in Gorakhpur district and Dr Kafeel Khan was amongst the top ten named in the list.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com