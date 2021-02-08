Monday, February 8, 2021
Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

His words were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as India's first PM Modi
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (left), PM Modi (right), images via Jagran and ANI
In his reply to the Motion of Thanks by President Ram Nath Kovind in Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi referred to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India.

While quoting Bose on the concept of nationalism, PM Modi said, “Our democracy is not a Western institution by any standards. It is a human institution. Indian history is replete with examples of democratic institutions. We have records of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today, it is important to make the citizens aware about nationalism, at a time when India is under attack from all corners.”

PM Modi further emphasised, “India’s nationalism is not narrow-minded, selfish or aggressive. It is inspired by the values embodied in Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Truth, Godliness and Beauty)… Dear Chairman, this was said by the First Prime Minister of the First government of Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army).”

His words were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent. Earlier, the Indian government announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year.

PM Modi visits Netaji Bhawan, commends the idea of Bose’s strong India

On January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the Netaji Bhawan, a memorial and research centre dedicated to the late freedom fighter, along with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Bose’s grand nephews Sugato Bose and Sumantro Bose. Following this, he took part at an event along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to commemorate the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose.

While speaking at the Victoria Memorial Hall, PM Modi remarked, “I sometimes wonder how Netaji would have felt had he seen how a new and strong India is taking shape. From the LAC to LoC, the world is witnessing a strong India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty.”

The provisional government of the Azad Hind (1943-45) had a cabinet headed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who was the Head of the State, the Prime Minister and the Minister of War and Foreign Affairs. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose mysteriously disappeared after a Japanese plane allegedly carrying him crashed in Taiwan on 18th August 1945. It is believed he died of third-degree burns. However, it was never confirmed.

India attained independence on 15th August 1947 and Jawaharlal Nehru was made the first Prime Minister of independent India.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

