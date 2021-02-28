Naushad alias Suhail, who was caught spitting while cooking the tandoori rotis at weddings, will now be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). As per reports, the police has already started the procedure.

Earlier this month, a video of Naushad who appears to be spitting on the tandoori rotis before putting them inside the tandoor for cooking, while at a wedding function, had gone viral.

The video was of a wedding function from Aroma Garden party plot in Meerut which was held on 16th February 2021. Soon after he was caught and a case was registered under several sections including 269, 270, 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act.

As per reports, Medical Thana’s Inspector Pramod Kumar has informed that the process to book him under the NSA is currently underway. Naushad is currently in 14 day judicial custody. He has been engaged in the work of making tandoori rotis since past 10 years.