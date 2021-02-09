Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Home News Reports Did NDTV shield Bhim Army goons and present a biased version of scuffle between...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Did NDTV shield Bhim Army goons and present a biased version of scuffle between Dalit groom and temple devotees? Here is what we know

Reportedly, the Bhim army members stopped the procession right outside the temple and kept playing music at a very loud volume. They even played songs and raised loud 'Jai Bheem' slogans outside the temple while the Katha was going on.

OpIndia Staff
NDTV peddles one-sided story about a Dalit wedding procession being disrupted
Clash between Bhim army goons and temple devotees
6

On Sunday, a report in NDTV had claimed that a Dalit marriage procession was disrupted by goons in Guradiya Mata village in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the report, the incident took place on Saturday. NDTV claimed that the ‘goons’ not only disrupted the marriage procession but also hurled expletives and roughed up the Dalit groom named Deepak. The report added that a complaint was lodged at the Shamgarh police station against 8 people by the victim’s family. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the police under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323, 294, 506, 147, 149 and others.

Screengrab of the NDTV report

NDTV also emphasised that Mandsaur is the Vidhan Sabha constituency of State Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA Hardeep Singh Dang. Citing the FIR in the case, the news portal pointed out that Deepak was en route his marriage procession when he was stopped by villagers. It further claimed that the accused thrashed the groom and his family members and prevented the procession from moving forward.

Media reports suggest a ‘Bhim army’ angle

However, a report by FalanaDhikana carried a detailed story and shed light on the facts of the case. As per their report, at around 8 pm on Sunday night, the marriage procession of Dalit groom Deepak Meghwal was passing through the road adjacent to the Devnarayan temple. A large group of devotees, predominantly Rajput, were attending a Katha (sermon) at the said temple.

As per the report, Deepak’s marriage procession was accompanied by loud music and DJ, which disrupted the prayer session at the temple premises. The devotees requested Deepak and his family members to lower the music. However, this enraged the drunk goons of ‘Bhim army’ who had deliberately infiltrated the marriage procession. Instead of lowering the music, they began hurling abuses at the devotees and even brandished their swords.

Reportedly, the Bhim army members stopped the procession right outside the temple and kept playing music at a very loud volume. They even played songs and raised loud ‘Jai Bheem’ slogans outside the temple while the Katha was going on. This led to a scuffle between the devotees at the temple and the Dalit ‘Bhim army’ goons. On informing the police, the cops reached the spot and the procession was resumed. However, the Dalit side alleged that the groom was stopped from mounting a horse and filed a complaint against 8 devotees under the Prevention of (Atrocities) Act or SC/ST Act.

No such incident took place earlier

The news outlet Falana Dikhana pointed out that Dalit marriage processions regularly pass in the are and no such incident had been reported in the past. Just 8 days prior to the event, another Dalit groom named Dwarkalal took out a public marriage procession peacefully, without any scuffle with locals or the temple devotees.

When Deepak’s sister got married in March last year, even members of the Rajput community attended the wedding and the ceremony was concluded peacefully. The news portal emphasised that it was the first time that Bhim army goons tried to infiltrate a marriage procession to disrupt the peace and harmony in the area.

Opindia speaks to Shamgarh Police

While speaking to OpIndia, Head Constable (Shamgarh police station) informed that the 8 accused who were named in the FIR have been sent to jail. He added that the police reached the spot after being informed about the scuffle between the Rajput community and the Dalits. The Head Constable told us that the police soon pacified the situation and the procession was resumed.

He informed that while the Dalit community has accused the Rajputs of disrupting the procession, the latter accused the former of playing loud music and deliberately making lewd gestures at women. Highlighting that no such case was reported recently, he pointed out that the wedding procession of another Dalit groom was allowed to pass through peacefully earlier recently. He could not confirm whether Bhim army members were a part of the procession.

NDTV peddles fake news about Dalit boy killed for riding a horse

This is not the first time that NDTV resorted to one-sided reporting. In March 2018, NDTV reported that a 21-year-old Dalit man, Pradeep Rathod, was killed by ‘upper-caste men’ for owning and riding a horse in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. It was alleged by the man’s father that some Rajput men had held a grudge against his son since he purchased a horse about two months back and threatened to kill him if he didn’t sell off the horse.

The story quickly went viral on Twitter. However, the investigation by police has revealed that no evidence was found which proved that he was killed for keeping a horse. In fact, police claimed that he used to harass girls and villagers were angry with his activities and police suspect he may have been killed over that. Police claim that villagers had complained that Rathod used to perform stunts on horse and motorcycle whenever he confronted girls.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNDTV Dalit story, Mandsaur case, Dalit groom
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

PM Modi, Pres Joe Biden speak 3 days after Secretary of State spoke to China rep: What transpired and why India needs to wait...

Editorial Desk -
On the 8th of February 2021, Prime Minister Modi spoke to President Joe Biden on a call for the first time since he got elected to office.
Read more
World

How China uses extensive spying operations to assert its global dominance: From India to Afghanistan, the US and beyond

OpIndia Staff -
China has been carrying out espionage against rival countries that it deems are consequential to its national security and global supremacy
Read more

Maharashtra: Where criticising ‘best CM’ leads to public humiliation and standing up for country invites Intelligence dept probe

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
What what happens when celebrities stand up for the nation? No, not even criticise anyone or state or central government. It invites veiled threats and legal trouble.

Meena Harris spreads fake news about Nodeep Kaur, here is how the woman’s statement debunks her lies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Meena Harris caused a controversy on Saturday, by tweeting unverified allegations about the Nodeep Kaur case.

Investigating Super bowl ‘farmer protest’ ad: Greta toolkit, ties to George Soros and a track that glorifies Bhindranwale

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
Social media was abuzz after it was claimed that an ad in support of the protests was aired during the Super Bowl.

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000

Recently Popular

Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Social Media

IT ministry accounts move to Koo as Govt mulls action against Twitter, takes note of CEO Jack’s activity on the platform

OpIndia Staff -
MEITY and many of its organisations have moved to Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to micro blogging platform Twitter.
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Social Media

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath follows an Instagram handle called ‘Karonaviral’ and it has nothing to do with ‘corona’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit
Read more
News Reports

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Did NDTV shield Bhim Army goons and present a biased version of scuffle between Dalit groom and temple devotees? Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Just 8 days prior to the event, another Dalit groom named Dwarkalal took out a marriage procession in the same area which faced no issued and was carried out peacefully. Locals allege that Bhim Army goons had created a ruckus during the procession.
Read more
Government and Policy

PM Modi, Pres Joe Biden speak 3 days after Secretary of State spoke to China rep: What transpired and why India needs to wait...

Editorial Desk -
On the 8th of February 2021, Prime Minister Modi spoke to President Joe Biden on a call for the first time since he got elected to office.
Read more
News Reports

Porn star Mia Khalifa attacks Priyanka Chopra, questions her ‘silence’ over farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn star Mia Khalifa had earlier tweeted extending support for the protesting 'farmers'. She had later thanked Canadian pro-Khalistani politician Jagmeet Singh for sending her sweets.
Read more
News Reports

TMC MP Mahua Moitra rakes up sexual harassment allegations against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

OpIndia Staff -
In May 2019, the in-house committee of the Supreme Court had found no substance in the allegations levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
Read more
News Reports

‘We will impose a heavy cost if you argue further’: SC dismisses petition seeking President’s rule in UP

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition that demanded dismissal of the UP government and imposition of President's rule.
Read more
World

How China uses extensive spying operations to assert its global dominance: From India to Afghanistan, the US and beyond

OpIndia Staff -
China has been carrying out espionage against rival countries that it deems are consequential to its national security and global supremacy
Read more
News Reports

Man can remarry without divorce, a woman can’t: HC cites Muslim personal law to declare lovers’ marriage illegal

OpIndia Staff -
As per Muslim personal law, a Muslim man can remarry without divorcing his first wife, and is allowed to keep multiple wives but a Muslim woman does not have that right.
Read more
Crime

Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu arrested by Delhi Police, was wanted for 26 January riots

OpIndia Staff -
On February 3, Delhi Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh
Read more
Politics

Maharashtra: Where criticising ‘best CM’ leads to public humiliation and standing up for country invites Intelligence dept probe

Nirwa Mehta -
What what happens when celebrities stand up for the nation? No, not even criticise anyone or state or central government. It invites veiled threats and legal trouble.
Read more
News Reports

Meena Harris spreads fake news about Nodeep Kaur, here is how the woman’s statement debunks her lies

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Harris caused a controversy on Saturday, by tweeting unverified allegations about the Nodeep Kaur case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com