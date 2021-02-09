Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Home Media Newsclick, ties to 'Urban Naxal' Gautam Navlakha, Newslaundry, other Left portals and the 30...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Newsclick, ties to ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha, Newslaundry, other Left portals and the 30 cr money laundering case: Details

At SSPL, Gautam Navlakha was also a Director with Prabir Purkayastha. Gautam Navlakha is one of the 'Urban Naxals' arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and allegedly has links with Pakistan's ISI.

K Bhattacharjee
Prabir Purkayastha
YouTube screengrab
102

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the home of Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha. Initial reports suggest that the office of the digital media platform was raided as well.

According to its website, NewsClick is owned by PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited. Prabir Purkayastha is the Director of the company. Pranjal Pandey is an Additional Director and raids were conducted against him as well, initial reports suggest.

Who is Prabir Purkayastha?

Apart from being the Editor of Newsclick, Prabir Purkayastha is an engineer and a “science activist”. He also happens to be the president of the “Free Software Movement of India” (FSMI). In 2017, “Sixteen Free Software Movements (FSMs) working in various states and sectors came together and decided to form a National coalition of FSMs”. The FSMI was a result of that.

The goals of the FSMI include taking “forward free software and its ideological implications to all corners of our nation from the developed domains to the underprivileged” and “Creating awareness among computer users in the use of free software”.

Prabir Purkayastha is the president of FSMI
Prabir Purkayastha is the president of FSMI

Prabir Purkayastha is also reportedly a founder member of the Delhi Science Forum (DSF). The DSF has Kamala Menon as its secretary currently.

According to its website, “Delhi Science Forum (DSF) was constituted in the year 1978 as a Public Interest Organisation registered under the Societies Act. The primary aim of the forum was to work on the science and society interface including popularizing science and science & technology policies.”

Prabir Purkayastha is a founding member of the Delhi Science Forum
Prabir Purkayastha is a founding member of the Delhi Science Forum

According to the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), “He has written and published extensively a variety of science and technology policy issues in several leading journals and newspapers including ‘Economic and Political Weekly’, ‘Times of India’ and a number of Delhi Science Forum publications.”

His columns have also appeared in the official website of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In those columns, he speaks of “Covid-19 Pandemic and the Pathologies of Late Capitalism” and other matters.

His columns have appeared on the official website of the CPI(M)

Prabir Purkayastha has also addressed events organised by organisations that receive funds from abroad, including from the Omidyar Network. He is also the Director at multiple companies. He is a Director at the Startacus Software Private Limited (SSPL), Sagrik Process Analysts Private Limited, PP Connect Media Private Limited among others.

Ties with Gautam Navlakha

Most interestingly, at SSPL, Gautam Navlakha was also a Director with Prabir Purkayastha. Gautam Navlakha is one of the ‘Urban Naxals’ arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and allegedly has links with Pakistan’s ISI. Following his arrest, it was reported that Gautam Navlakha was in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists as well.

Gautam Navlakha and Prabir Purkayastha were Directors at Startacus Software Private Limited (Source: ZaubaCorp)

In the extremely unlikely event that the Gautam Navlakha, director of SSPL, is not the same person as ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha, Newsclick needs to come clear on this. The current status of SSPL is listed as “strike off”.

Even more shockingly, Gautam Navlakha was an “Independent Partner” of PP NEWSCLICK STUDIO LLP where he was appointed to the position on the 17th of April, 2017. It is pertinent to note here that PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited, the current owner of Newsclick, was incorporated on the 11th of January, 2018, 10 days after the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Source: ZaubaCorp

All of this points to a very suspicious chain of events. The current status of PP NEWSCLICK STUDIO LLP says, “Converted to CMP and Dissolved”. It is also to be noted that Prabir Purkayastha and Gautam Navlakha were appointed as Directors of SSP in September 1993.

Gautam Navlakha was then appointed as Independent Partner of PP NEWSCLICK STUDIO LLP in April 2017. That is a connection spanning over 24 years.

DIGIPUB News India Foundation

The DIGIPUB News India Foundation (Digipub) was “formed by digital media organisations with the intent to help ensure the creation of a healthy and robust news ecosystem for the digital age. The aim is to build a platform that represents digital news media organisations, with its membership open to digital-only ventures, as well as media commentators and independent journalists active in the digital news space.”

The prominent founding members of the organisation included Alt News, Newsclick, Newslaundry, Scroll, The News Minute, The Quint, The Wire and among freelancers, the names include Akash Banerji, Faye DeSouza, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Neha Dixit.

According to ZaubaCorp, Prabir Purkayastha was one of the Directors at Digipub. Other Directors at Digipub included The News Minute’s Dhanya Rajendran, Newslaundry’s Abhinandan Sekhi, and Ritu Kapur of The Quint.

The Directors of Digipub

The ED Raids

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at more than 10 locations in Delhi and the NCR region to investigate the proceeds of crime related to PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The company is alleged to have received over Rs. 30 crores in 3 years.

The funds thus received does not appear to have any connections with the main business activity of the company said sources. It is further alleged that the funds were disbursed to journalists/activists in the name of salary or consultation fee. The beneficiaries include those associated with Teesta Setalvad. Other beneficiaries include Gautam Navlakha, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta among others.

Sources say that the beneficiaries “prima facie do not appear to be connected with the provision of services as claimed to be exported against the foreign inward remittances.” Sources also mentioned a US based company called Viking Systems International Inc. which has worldwide presence in naval architecture and marine engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas industries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNewsclick Gautam Navlakha
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

China claims it has nothing to hide on coronavirus but made two crucial virus databases inaccessible in Sept 2019. Here is what we know

Anurag -
Irrespective of the claims by China that is has nothing to hide, the dragon has been actively covering-up crucial information about origins of Covid-19
Read more
Media

Newsclick, ties to ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha, Newslaundry, other Left portals and the 30 cr money laundering case: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the home of Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha.
Read more

ED raids dubious media portal NewsClick offices in connection with a money laundering case

Media OpIndia Staff -
According to several reports, ED also conducted raids on residences of NewsClick owner Prabir Purkayastha and editor Pranjal

Anti-farm law activists, who first linked Deep Sidhu with the BJP, now cry foul after his arrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With nothing left to defend the Khalistan supporter, several of them have maintained a stoic silence on social media. However, a large number of the anti-farm law activists have shed their cloaks and come forward seeking his release.

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.

Sandes, a Make-in-India alternative to Whatsapp, being tested by government officials: Read the details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Government officials have started using Sandes, a desi alternative to popular messaging application Whatsapp

Recently Popular

Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Social Media

IT ministry accounts move to Koo as Govt mulls action against Twitter, takes note of CEO Jack’s activity on the platform

OpIndia Staff -
MEITY and many of its organisations have moved to Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to micro blogging platform Twitter.
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Social Media

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath follows an Instagram handle called ‘Karonaviral’ and it has nothing to do with ‘corona’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit
Read more
News Reports

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

OpIndia Explains

China claims it has nothing to hide on coronavirus but made two crucial virus databases inaccessible in Sept 2019. Here is what we know

Anurag -
Irrespective of the claims by China that is has nothing to hide, the dragon has been actively covering-up crucial information about origins of Covid-19
Read more
Media

Newsclick, ties to ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha, Newslaundry, other Left portals and the 30 cr money laundering case: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the home of Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu religious sites lying in a state of decay, says a commission set up by Pakistan Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
The report called for a collaborative effort to renovate Terri Mandir, Karak, Katas Raj temples, Chakwal, Prahlad Mandir, Multan and Hinglaj Mandir, Lasbela.
Read more
World

China blocks Clubhouse, the ‘only by invitation’ app loved by Elon Musk: Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
China loves censorship and the latest victim of China's over-censorship is the famous social media app Clubhouse
Read more
Media

ED raids dubious media portal NewsClick offices in connection with a money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
According to several reports, ED also conducted raids on residences of NewsClick owner Prabir Purkayastha and editor Pranjal
Read more
News Reports

Anti-farm law activists, who first linked Deep Sidhu with the BJP, now cry foul after his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
With nothing left to defend the Khalistan supporter, several of them have maintained a stoic silence on social media. However, a large number of the anti-farm law activists have shed their cloaks and come forward seeking his release.
Read more
News Reports

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor’s brother Rajeev Kapoor passes away at 58

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Kapoor was youngest son of filmmaker Raj Kapoor
Read more
Government and Policy

Sandes, a Make-in-India alternative to Whatsapp, being tested by government officials: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
Government officials have started using Sandes, a desi alternative to popular messaging application Whatsapp
Read more
News Reports

After Congress and Sharad Pawar, AAP jumps in the fray to hound Sachin Tendulkar about his support for India: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The politics over the farmer's protest refuses to die down, and somehow, Sachin Tendulkar has been caught in the middle of all of this
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com