Equality Labs and PJF: How a nexus of ‘anti-Brahminism’ Caste activists, Khalistanis and Pakistan’s ISI is working together to malign India abroad

The nexus first came to light when it was revealed that Suraj Yengde, a Harvard alumni, whose columns appear across numerous media outlets, had partnered with the PJF for a Caste related project funded by the Canadian federal funding agency.

K Bhattacharjee
Anti-Brahminism Caste activists, Khalistanis, Equality Labs, Suraj yengde
494

The Greta Thunberg toolkit has shed great light into the manner in which a global campaign was orchestrated against India riding on the ‘farmer protests’. While the toolkit has exposed the dark underbelly of the campaign and shady organisations such as the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), the darkest secret that it has revealed is the alliance between Khalistanis and caste activists in the West to tarnish India’s reputation abroad and undermine our national interests.

The nexus first came to light when it was revealed that Suraj Yengde, a Harvard alumni, whose columns appear across numerous media outlets, had partnered with the PJF for a Caste related project funded by the Canadian federal funding agency. The project received $25000 in grants from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council in Canada. The PJF was founded by Khalistanis and was intimately involved with the current global campaign.

Suraj Yengde, despite his dubious associations, is a prominent figure in the media. His columns have appeared on the Indian Express and The Print and he has been actively promoted by Indian liberal media as an ’eminent intellectual’. In his columns, he primarily focuses on Caste and waxes eloquence against ‘Brahminism’.

Suraj Yengde writes against Brahminism

Another distinct proposition of his is that the “new image of Dalit capitalists is a creation of the dominant castes to diffuse the potential risk of Dalit rebellion against capitalism.”

Suraj Yengde on Capitalism

His hatred towards Hindus is well documented. He once called Hindus the “sick people of India”. Despite his virulent hatred towards Hindus, he has been feted by Indian liberal media as an ‘intellectual’.

Screenshot source: India Currents

Now we know that Suraj Yengde has worked with Khalistanis in the past, all thanks to Greta Thunberg. But he is only a small part, albeit very significant, in a slick propaganda machine that has been developed by Khalistani and anti-Brahminism Caste activists for their tirade against India.

The Equality Labs is an extremely prominent anti-Brahminism Caste activism group in the United States. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had once stoked a massive controversy when he held an anti-Brahmin placard that said ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’. Incidentally, that poster was designed by Thenmozhi Soundararajan, the Executive Director of Equality Labs.

Again, thanks to Greta Thunberg, we learnt that Equality Labs had collaborated with the Organisation for Minorities in India (OFMI), among other organisations, for a report titled ‘Caste in the United States: A Survey Of Caste Among South Asian Americans’. The OFMI was founded by Bhajan Singh Bhinder, a known ISI operative, and his puppet Pieter Friedrich was part of the organisation too.

Pieter Friedrich was listed as a ‘resource person’ in the Greta toolkit, which again brought him into the attention of Delhi Police. We now know for a fact that this ISI-Khalistan nexus has also been extremely vocal against Hindu Americans and has been attempting to influence American politics. They have run a dedicated campaign against former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard during her run for the presidency of the United States.

Equality Labs holds great influence among the ‘Justice Democrats’ wing of the Democrat Party. They were campaigning hard against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the United States while accusing India of committing genocide with the hashtag ‘Stop Hindu fascism’.

EqualityLabs campaign against India

Equality Labs also campaigned hard against Amit Jani, who had worked in the Joe Biden campaign, accusing him of supporting ‘Hindu Fascism’. Quite clearly, there is great resemblance in tactics adopted by the ‘anti-Brahminism’ Caste activist group against Jani and that adopted by Friedrich against Tulsi Gabbard.

Equality Labs campaigns against Amit Jani

The Caste Activist organisation has also been trying hard to insert a ‘Dalit’ angle to the current farmer protests even though the protests are clearly an attempt by dominant caste groups in Punjab and Haryana to preserve their privilege.

Equality Labs farmer protests campaign

Further testament to the Equality Labs’ influence among Justice Democrats is that they have worked with Congressman Ro Khanna for a seemingly benign project. Ro Khanna worked with them to introduce a resolution in celebration of the 129th birth anniversary of B.R.Ambedkar.

In a press statement, he said, “Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a pioneer in the movement to make India a free, fair, and just society for everyone in it,” said Rep. Ro Khanna. “He mobilized a generation to push back against discrimination and to instead celebrate equality, human rights, and universal tolerance. Today, we stand at a moment in world history when we could all use more of that compassionate spirit. I’m proud to work with Equality Labs and South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT) to make this landmark resolution a reality.”

Here we find three distinctive issues where Equality Labs and Khalistani-backed Pieter Friedrich find themselves on the same side of the fence spreading the same brand of delusional propaganda and using similar tactics to target Hindu Americans in the United States. Article 370, the CAA and the farmer protests have seen precisely the same brand of propaganda by anti-Brahminism Caste activists and Khalistanis.

We also see the collaboration between Suraj Yengde and the PJF for a project funded by Canada’s SSHRC and the collaboration between Equality Labs and OFMI for a Caste report. Thus, the evidence is abundantly clear that a nexus of Caste activists, Khalistanis and Pakistan’s ISI is working in tandem in the United States, and more broadly, the West, to tarnish India’s reputation abroad.

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

