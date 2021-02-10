Days after Prime Minister Modi called out the hypocrisy of professional protestors who agitate only for the sake of protesting, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter to claim how he is also an ‘andolanjeevi’ (lifelong protestor), walking on the paths of Mahatma Gandhi.

I am a proud andolan jeevi. The quintessential andolan jeevi was Mahatma Gandhi.#iamanandolanjeevi — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 10, 2021

The fact that Mahatma Gandhi was agitating against the British rule and not laws formed by democratically elected government, was quite lost on him.

Another fact that he conveniently forgot was how under his leadership, the Delhi Police raided and lathicharged the protestors at Ram Leela Maidan, leading to protestors getting severely injured and deaths.

On September 26, 2011, 51-year-old Rajbala passed away after fighting for her life for weeks as Delhi Police, under the then Home Minister P Chidambaram raided Ram Leela Maidan on June 5, 2011. The lathi charge left her with a crippling spinal injury. She was participating in the Baba Ramdev led protests.

As per hospital statement, she was admitted to hospital with post-traumatic fracture and dislocation of cervical C4 and C5 vertebrate with quadriplegia and respiratory irregularity, haemodynamic instability and bladder and bowel dysfunction. She was critical from day 1.

In Dr Manmohan Singh government, P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister from November 2008 to July 2012. Delhi Police falls under the Union Home Ministry.

But, he is an ‘andolanjeevi’.

