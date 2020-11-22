Sunday, November 22, 2020
Home Politics I am shocked that P Chidambaram is shocked about draconian anti-FOE law by Kerala...
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

I am shocked that P Chidambaram is shocked about draconian anti-FOE law by Kerala govt

Irony just got arrested for a social media post accusing son of finance minister over corruption charges, who eventually got charge-sheeted for the same.

Nirwa Mehta
P Chidambaram (left) shocking us (represented by a meme) for being shocked over anti-FOE law in Kerala
4

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram is shocked. As the mercury dipped in the national capital, P Chidambaram took to social media to claim that Kerala government’s order to make ‘offensive’ post on social media punishable by 5 years in prison has shocked him.

This shock experienced by P Chidambaram has shocked me, to put it mildly.

*Cough* Sec 66A of IT Act *cough*

It was in October 2012, when under the draconian section 66A of the IT Act the then Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son got a man arrested for “offensive” tweets against him. Local Crime Branch of CID Police in Puducherry had gone to arrest then 45-year-old Ravi, owner of a plastic packing material factory, for tweeting ‘offensive’ messages to Karti on three occasions from 2011.

Srinivasan had accused Karti of corruption. This is what Karti had tweeted in defence of getting a man arrested for accusing him of corruption.

Eight years down the line, Karti is facing investigation in number of cases including money laundering and having undisclosed foreign assets.

The law was passed by P Chidambaram’s ‘zero loss‘ colleague, Kapil Sibal. Perhaps Congress leaders just did not want the aam janta to question Congress leaders and their family members over allegations of corruption.

Section 66A of IT Act came into force in 2010. Ravi’s arrest based on Karti’s complaint was one of the first incidents of arrest of someone over ‘freedom of expression’. The section was punishable for up to three years in jail over social media posts which are ‘grossly offensive or has menacing character’. Perhaps Chidambaram is shocked that Kerala government put jail time of 5 years, two years more than what they had stated.

That’s not it, though. If you posted any information you knew to be false, but posted only to cause ‘annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, or ill will’, a non-bailable arrest warrant awaited you. How dare you cause someone annoyance or inconvenience over social media under non-fascist Congress rule? After all, isn’t Congress synonymous to freedom of speech?

When passing this law, Sibal had claimed he did not intend to censor social media.

Indians, every time Congress leaders speak on Freedom of Expression

Just few days after Karti got the businessman arrested, two girls in Palghar were arrested for questioning the call for Mumbai bandh on death of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s death. Again under the Section 66A of IT Act brought in by Kapil Sibal. Thackeray was head of a political outfit. In 2012, Maharashtra had a Congress-run government. Years later, his son, Uddhav Thackeray would join hands with Congress and NCP and form the government in Maharashtra.

Cartoonist Aseem Trivedi was arrested in Mumbai in September 2012, under section 66A of IT Act as well as various other provisions over allegations of ‘insulting’ the national emblem and drawing a cartoon. Speaking of cartoons, another politician who took an offence at her cartoon was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A Jadavpur University professor was arrested in April 2012 for circulating ‘anti-Mamata’ cartoons.

And I’m not even beginning to talk about Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and what it did to freedom of any kind. Apple hadn’t fallen far from the tree as her father, India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru got poet Majrooh Sultanpuri arrested for criticism who had to spend good two years in jail.

Hence, when Congress leaders express shock at anyone ‘stifling freedom of expression’, it is nothing short of shocking.

An average Indian expressing shock at Congress leaders expression shock over ‘draconian anti-FOE act’

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsP chidambaram, kerala freedom of expression, kerala social media offensive posts
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

I am shocked that P Chidambaram is shocked about draconian anti-FOE law by Kerala govt

Nirwa Mehta -
Throwback to the time Congress-led UPA brought in the draconian section 66A of the IT Act that could put one in jail for 3 years over 'offensive' social media posts
Read more
Editor's picks

Did Kerala govt hurriedly pass anti-media law anticipating criticism over underreporting of COVID-19 deaths? Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Volunteer group records every Covind-19 related death in Kerala, and finds its around 43% more than official death figures for the state
Read more

Resentment over Bru refugee settlement, fake news doing rounds and background: All you need to know about the violence in Tripura

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Tripura during protests against the settlement of Bru Refugees in Kanchanpur sub-division.

Maharashtra: Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her, accuse police of inaction

Crime Nirwa Mehta -
According to Neha's relatives, she took her laptop bag and other things and left for office on 18th November 2020 but never returned.

French Embassy in Pakistan calls out fake news circulated by a Pakistani federal minister claiming that France is bringing new law for Muslim citizens

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari had claimed that France will force Muslims to wear special identities like Jews in Nazi Germany

JeM terrorists apprehended in Delhi had connections with Deoband and Pakistani handlers; wanted to spread Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, the Delhi police had apprehended the two terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

I am shocked that P Chidambaram is shocked about draconian anti-FOE law by Kerala govt

Nirwa Mehta -
Throwback to the time Congress-led UPA brought in the draconian section 66A of the IT Act that could put one in jail for 3 years over 'offensive' social media posts
Read more
Editor's picks

Did Kerala govt hurriedly pass anti-media law anticipating criticism over underreporting of COVID-19 deaths? Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Volunteer group records every Covind-19 related death in Kerala, and finds its around 43% more than official death figures for the state
Read more
News Reports

Mizoram forces ‘illegally occupying’ Assam territory that could result in Cachar division losing 700 hectares of land, claims forest dept: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Border disputes between Assam and Mizoram have been a cause for concern for quite some time.
Read more
News Reports

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to 14-day judicial custody over drug possession

OpIndia Staff -
An NCB official informed that both Bharti Singh and her husband had admitted to the consumption of Ganja
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
News Reports

Resentment over Bru refugee settlement, fake news doing rounds and background: All you need to know about the violence in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Tripura during protests against the settlement of Bru Refugees in Kanchanpur sub-division.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her, accuse police of inaction

Nirwa Mehta -
According to Neha's relatives, she took her laptop bag and other things and left for office on 18th November 2020 but never returned.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Woman and her newborn kid die as the only ambulance in the area reached two hours late due to COVID-19 duty

OpIndia Staff -
There is only one ambulance available in the town, and it was on Covid-19 duty at a facility 50 km away, causing the delay
Read more
News Reports

French Embassy in Pakistan calls out fake news circulated by a Pakistani federal minister claiming that France is bringing new law for Muslim citizens

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari had claimed that France will force Muslims to wear special identities like Jews in Nazi Germany
Read more
News Reports

JeM terrorists apprehended in Delhi had connections with Deoband and Pakistani handlers; wanted to spread Islam

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, the Delhi police had apprehended the two terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,224FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com