BJP Mumbai Spokesperson Suresh Nakhua has alleged that a Pakistani flag was unfurled at a protest against the Indian farm laws organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in Germany. The event in question was organised in the month of December 2020.

#WATCH | BJP's @SureshNakhua speaks on the pictures he shared of Pak flag being unfurled during a protest in Germany against the contentious Indian farm laws. The event was allegedly organized by Indian Overseas Congress office-bearers.



Disclaimer: Photo/video shared by BJP.

Suresh Nakhua had highlighted the name of Raj Sharma, who is allegedly an office-bearer of the Indian Overseas Congress. Nakhua had also said that the IOC had recently donated Rs. 1 crore to the ‘farmer protests’.

Recently , Rahul Gandhi's Indian Overseas Congress which is unfurling paki flag, donated 1 crore.

The IOC, for its part, claims that their members were not present when the Pakistani flag was unfurled and that they had left much before it. However, Nakhua claims to have video evidence of their participation which he says he will release soon.

The ‘farmer protests’ had provided an opportunity to India’s detractors across the globe to jump on the bandwagon to undermine Indian national interests and tarnish India’s reputation abroad.

The toolkit that was shared by Greta Thunberg had revealed the intricacies of the global campaign against India. Popstar Rihanna has made a tweet as well, which earned the endorsement of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a recent rally.