Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Home News Reports Congress' protest in Germany against Indian farm laws had Pakistani flag unfurled, says BJP
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress’ protest in Germany against Indian farm laws had Pakistani flag unfurled, says BJP

Suresh Nakhua had highlighted the name of Raj Sharma, who is allegedly an office-bearer of the Indian Overseas Congress.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Overseas Congress Germany unfurls Pakistani flag, claims B|JP
Image Credit: Suresh Nakhua/Twitter
318

BJP Mumbai Spokesperson Suresh Nakhua has alleged that a Pakistani flag was unfurled at a protest against the Indian farm laws organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in Germany. The event in question was organised in the month of December 2020.

Suresh Nakhua had highlighted the name of Raj Sharma, who is allegedly an office-bearer of the Indian Overseas Congress. Nakhua had also said that the IOC had recently donated Rs. 1 crore to the ‘farmer protests’.

The IOC, for its part, claims that their members were not present when the Pakistani flag was unfurled and that they had left much before it. However, Nakhua claims to have video evidence of their participation which he says he will release soon.

The ‘farmer protests’ had provided an opportunity to India’s detractors across the globe to jump on the bandwagon to undermine Indian national interests and tarnish India’s reputation abroad.

The toolkit that was shared by Greta Thunberg had revealed the intricacies of the global campaign against India. Popstar Rihanna has made a tweet as well, which earned the endorsement of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a recent rally.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress pakistani flag
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi insults Amethi voters who had elected him MP while campaigning in Kerala, fans North-South divide

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi tries his best to impress his potential voters in Kerala even if it takes to deride the people in Northern India.
Politics

Watch: TMC leader discounts ‘Beimaan Kafir Hindu’ votes while asking cadres to consolidate Muslim votes at any cost

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader, in the viral video, asks his party cadres to do whatever it takes to consolidate the Muslim votes in the state.

UK: Khalistani outfits tell Sikhs to identify themselves as ‘Asians’, ‘Punjabis’ instead of ‘Indians’ in 2021 Census

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The intervention of the Khalistani outfits has sparked fears of the census capturing wrong data about the Indian community.

Church warns Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly elections: Here is what they said about the selection of candidates

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Church has instructed that Congress should consult the minorities before it decides on its candidates for the minority-dominated areas.

Meet Dr Romesh Japra, Prominent Indian-American Cardiologist attacked in the USA for supporting Indian farm laws

News Reports T Waraich -
Recently, in a viral video, a group of protestors were seen gathered outside the house of prominent cardiologist Dr Romesh Japra in California and raising derogatory slogans.

Equality Labs and PJF: How a nexus of ‘anti-Brahminism’ Caste activists, Khalistanis and Pakistan’s ISI is working together to malign India abroad

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
The darkest secret that the Greta toolkit has revealed is the alliance between Khalistanis and caste activists in the West

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

‘You’ll become PM from CM’: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ ‘counsels’ Bengal and Maharashtra CMs to declare independence from India

OpIndia Staff -
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikhs for Justice wants Maharashtra and West Bengal to declare independence from the Indian Union.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
Opinions

‘He was cooking passionately’: The staggering defence of Naushad, who was spitting on Rotis while cooking for a wedding

Jinit Jain -
Hussain Haidry, Deepal Trivedi and many others are vigorously defending Naushad alias Sohail, the cook who was seen spitting in rotis in a viral video.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,535FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com