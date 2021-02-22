Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Rahul Gandhi hails Rihanna, who posed topless with a Ganesha necklace, for commenting on farmer protest
Rahul Gandhi hails Rihanna, who posed topless with a Ganesha necklace, for commenting on farmer protest

Rahul Gandhi made the claim after undertaking a tractor rally in support of 'farmer protestors'. He had reached Kerala on Sunday to attend the culmination of Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's padayatra in the State.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi praises Rihanna, who posted sem-naked picture with Ganesha
Rihanna(left), Rahul Gandhi (right), images via
1596

On Monday, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi hailed popstar Rihanna for her tweet during the anti-farm law agitation in India, despite being well-aware that she had recently insulted Hindu sentiments when she posted a semi-naked picture with a Ganesha figurine.

While addressing a rally in his Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi decided to take potshots at the BJP at the expense of Hindu sentiments. He claimed, “The entire world can see the difficulty faced by Indian farmers but the government in Delhi is unable to understand the pain of the farmers. We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of the farmers, but the Indian Govt is not interested.”

Rahul Gandhi made the claim after undertaking a tractor rally in support of ‘farmer protestors’. He had reached Kerala on Sunday to attend the culmination of Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s padayatra in the State. It is important to note that his comments came at the backdrop of the recent tweet by the popstar about the ongoing ‘farmer protests’.

Rihanna had earlier shared an article by CNN titled, “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.” In a tweet, she had asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” It was later revealed that the tweet by Rihanna was pre-planned when child-protestor Greta Thunberg tweeted a ‘toolkit’ that detailed the nefarious plan to foment trouble in India.

Rihanna denigrated Lord Ganesha, yet to tender an apology

Rihanna, who had won the hearts of Indian ‘liberals’ for her tweet, had also posted an obscene picture denigrating Hindu Godd Lord Ganesha on February 16. She had shared a semi-nude topless picture for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty while sporting a necklace with a Ganesha pendant. The picture triggered outrage with netizens accusing the singer of hurting Hindu sentiments. American outlet PopSugar’ published an article that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus.

The popstar is yet to tender an apology for her anti-Hindu stance. Interestingly, she had apologised to Muslim community last year after she played songs with Hadiths in a virtual runway show for her lingerie brand Fenty. The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, has been now scored a self-goal by extending his support to Rihanna, despite the fact that she has been unapologetic about her actions.

