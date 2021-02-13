In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a Pakistani astrologer is seen making bizarre conclusions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The show was aired on Neo TV Network on December 31 last year but has now gone viral.

“Modi is having a bad time since November 2019. One of the primary astrologers of Narendra Modi is the founding father (of BJP). His name is Murali Manohar Joshi. He runs an astrology Bootcamp for the entire team,” the astrologer claimed even though Joshi was a physics professor and not an astrologer. This, however, did not stop the man from making more outlandish claims about PM Modi.

He said that the Indian Prime Minister was deliberately not trimming his beard, cutting hair and actively undertaking ‘havans’ to achieve the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’, and being the No.1 leader and the avatar of ‘Kalki’. Rattled by India’s plans, the astrologer hoped that PM Modi did not succeed in his plans of creating ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Video Courtesy: Youtube/ Orya Maqbool Jaan

In another undated video shared by Pakistani commentator and journalist Naila Inayat, a Pakistani commentator can be heard saying, “You must have seen that PM Modi has grown his beard and moustache. The purpose is to resemble the Maratha hero (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). This is the same ruler who fought against Aurangzeb. Modi is trying to imitate him. This is a continuing process and may allude to misadventures in order to build his strong image.”

Shashi Tharoor, Barkha Dutt discuss PM Modi’s ‘communal’ beard

Back home in India, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and senior journalist Barkha Dutt had a long discussion about the beard grown by Prime Minister Modi in August last year.

“Mr Modi allows his beard to grow. Ever since the judgement you’ve noticed he is not trimming his beard. It is getting longer and longer. He is coming there looking like some sort of Rishi Raj like state king in saffron robes,” he had said. Barkha Dutt intervened that how imagery was all part of politics. “Your persona, your signalling, your messaging, it is part of it,” she said. To this, Tharoor replied that PM Modi wore every type of headgear presented to him “except the Muslim skull cap”.

When Dutt asked him what his problem with the beard was, he said the beard was all about giving the ‘Rishi Raj’ appearance. “Beard was done to give this ‘Rishi Raj’ appearance about the holy man who is also the king. The sage who is also the warrior. That is the image that is being conveyed,” he said.