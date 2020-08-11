Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home Media Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

It is 2020 and we're in middle of pandemic that originated in China but for some, beards are communal.

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt discuss PM Modi's 'communal' beard.
528

This is a serious discussion between senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and a senior journalist Barkha Dutt about the beard grown by Prime Minister Modi. And in all seriousness the duo are discussing the length of his beard and how it looks ‘communal’.

Towards the end of the rant at around 5 minute 42 seconds, Tharoor says that once if the court has taken a decision that a temple can come up, of course it should come up but his objection is on the sitting prime minister carrying out the Bhoomi Pujan. He adds he wouldn’t have had issues if the Bhoomi Pujan was carried out by ‘appropriate religious authorities’. He claims PM Modi doing the Bhoomi Pujan is appropriation of religious imagery and the conflation of the religious and political.

“Mr Modi allows his beard to grow. Ever since the judgement you’ve noticed he is not trimming his beard. It is getting longer and longer. He is coming there looking like some sort of Rishi Raj like state king in saffron robes,” he says. Barkha Dutt intervenes that how imagery is all part of politics. “Your persona, your signalling, your messaging, it is part of it,” she says. To this Tharoor says that PM Modi wears every type of headgear presented to him “except the Muslim skull cap,” he adds.

When Dutt asked him what his problem with the beard, he says the beard is all about giving the ‘Rishi Raj’ appearance. “Beard was done to give this ‘Rishi Raj’ appearance about the holy man who is also the king. The sage who is also the warrior. That is the image that is being conveyed,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Tharoor, apparently, is not the only one to have a problem with PM Modi’s beard. ‘Liberals’ and Islamists alike have also expressed their concerns over his beard.

ThePrint and The Wire columnist referred to the beard as a symbol of ‘Hindu militancy’. Similarly, former JNU student activist-turned politician-turned activist Shehla Rashid thought his beard is like that of Ertugrul, the lead character of Turkish drama series which the Pakistanis and Rana Ayyub have been bingewatching and going ga-ga over.

Journalist Hartosh Singh Bal was also quite fixated on the beard.

One Islamist also thought PM Modi with his beard is establishing a caliphate.

It is 2020 and we’re in middle of pandemic that originated in China but for some, beards are communal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshashi tharoor, shashi tharoor barkha dutt, shashi tharoor narendra modi beard
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Opinions Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Opinions Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq Ahmad gang suspected of involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate who filed petition against illegal mosque construction attacked in Prayagraj, shots fired.
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more
Politics

Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could lose one more poll

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor quoted a Twitter poll with just 7,716 votes, ran by a Congress functionary, to claim Congress should be voted to power
Read more
Crime

Chhattisgarh: Masarsa teacher arrested for raping a 9 year old girl in Raipur

OpIndia Staff -
A Maulana, Mohammed Arshad Rehmani, has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the alleged rape of a minor.
Read more
Politics

Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has bent the knee before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and accepted him as his leader.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hardly anyone guessed that the cosmos might be far older but the Hindus did,’ American astronomer Carl Sagan was fascinated by the Hindu view...

OpIndia Staff -
"The Hindu beliefs are kind of premonition of modern astronomical ideas," Carl Sagan reiterated.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of constable Yogindra Singh

OpIndia Staff -
The series of last two months cases in Rajasthan where policemen died of suicide, started with SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi's death
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy in Pakistan after actress Saba Qamar shoots song in a Mosque, officers sacked

OpIndia Staff -
Actors issue apology in Pakistan for shooting for a song in a Lahore mosque.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to accept ‘regret’ of Prashant Bhushan for 2009 contempt case, says proceedings will go on

OpIndia Staff -
While Tejpal offered an apology for publishing the interview in 2009, Bhushan said that his allegations were not referring to the financial status of the judges or their families but the lack of propriety.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,008FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com