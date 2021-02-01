Monday, February 1, 2021
OpIndia Staff
A woman was brutally attacked in Tamil Nadu by a Christian pastor and a woman after she caught them in a compromising position, The Commune Mag has reported.

According to the report, Joseph Isidore, a Christian pastor from Kanyakumari district, administers an orphanage and old age home named Hermine’s Home for the Destitute in Rosmiyapuram, near Panakudi in Tirunelveli district. More than 30 destitute children and elderly stay in the orphanage.

A lady identified as Rajammal, who hails from Mudumottanmozhi Kovil Street near Thisayanvilai, worked as a cook there for several years.

There were rumours that pastor Joseph was having an affair with Jayalakshmi, an employee who worked at the same facility. It is said that Joseph and Jayalakshmi were spending their time together on January 25, and Rajammal accidentally walked into the room and saw them. Pastor Joseph and Jaya Lakshmi, who were shocked, picked up an argument and attacked Rajammal. The injured cook was admitted to Radhapuram Government Hospital.

Reportedly, Shiva Perumal, the Sub Inspector of Radhapuram was aware of the affair between the pastor and the lady. He reached the hospital and interrogated the injured Rajammal who then described the circumstances in which she was attacked.

Rajammal also said that she did not reveal the incident due to poverty and a lack of support. Pastor Joseph Isidore and Jaya Lakshmi are are now being prosecuted on the basis of the complaint given by Rajammal.

The Commune Mag noted that the above case is similar to the famous Sister Abhaya case in Kerala. The case pertains to the horrific killing of Sister Abhaya by Father Thomas Kottoor, Father Jose Puthrikkayl and a nun Sister Sephy after she had found them in a ‘compromising position’ on the morning of March 27, 1992. 

