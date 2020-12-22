Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Explains From 'suicide' to conviction of Father Thomas and Sister Sephy: How it took 28...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

From ‘suicide’ to conviction of Father Thomas and Sister Sephy: How it took 28 years for Sister Abhaya to get justice

The victim was a pre-degree student at a college, administered by the Catholic Church. Her body was discovered at a well in St. Pius Convent in Kottayam in Kerala on March 27, 1992. The local police and the Crime Branch had initially dubbed the case as a 'suicide'.

Dibakar Dutta
Sister Abhaya gets justice after 28 years. Read details of the case
Representative image (Photo Credits: Bar and Bench)
5

‘Justice delayed is just denied’ but for family members of Sister Abhaya, whose life came to a tragic end at the tender age of 19, it is a day of relief. In a major development on Tuesday, a special CBI court found two people guilty for the murder of Catholic nun in 1992. The quantum of punishment will be delivered tomorrow by the Court.

The victim was a pre-degree student at a college, administered by the Catholic Church. Her body was discovered at a well in St. Pius Convent in Kottayam in Kerala on March 27, 1992. The local police and the Crime Branch had initially dubbed the case as a ‘suicide’.

However, it was only a year later that the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe in the case, following a complaint by one Sister Banicassia, and 66 other nuns to the then Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran and a legal battle by Jomon Puthenpurackal.

Suicide or homicide?

The date was March 29, 1993, when the CBI finally stepped in. The nuns informed the CM about the botched up investigation in the case and appealed that the case is handed over to the central agency to investigate the murder angle.

When the CBI, led by SP A K Ohri began its probe, it was faced with hurdles. Due to the lack of medical evidence, the central agency could not conclude whether the death of Sister Abhaya was a homicide or suicide. Under the assumption that the case was that of a homicide, the CBI team made ‘prolonged efforts’ to determine the culprits but failed – an explanation in the initial report that was dismissed by the chief judicial magistrate court.

CBI hits a dead end

In its 2nd final report, filed under Deputy SP Surinder Paul, the CBI concluded that the case was that of homicide. The conclusion of the investigative team was premised on the medical opinion of three doctors, who had ruled Sister Abhaya’s death as murder, contrary to the claims of the doctor (Dr C Radhakrishnan) who conducted the autopsy. However, the CBI team was yet to trace the culprits or establish their identity. As such, it appealed to the court to consider the case as ‘closed being untraced’.

But, the 2nd report was rejected by the court as well. As such, the case remained open and this time officer RR Sahay was given the responsibility to lead the investigation. 13 years had passed by then and there was no trace of the accused. In August 2005, the CBI filed a third final report, reiterating that the agency could not find ‘involvement of any person’ and requested for the case to be closed. The request was rejected again by the court and the probe continued.

The Breakthrough in the Sister Abhaya case

By 2008 (16 years after the incident), the CBI had filed for the closure of the case four times due to lack of evidence. As such, the Kerala High Court on September 4, 2008, directed the State unit of CBI in Kochi to take up the case. The Court gave the agency a three-month time to complete the investigation. Under Deputy SP Nandakumaran Nair, the Kerala unit of CBI began its probe.

The first breakthrough in the case came in the form of eyewitness Sanju P Mathew, who lived next to the convent. In his recorded statement, he said that he had seen one Father Thomas Kottoor in the hostel campus of Sister Abhaya, a day before her deceased body was discovered. His statement marked the arrest of Father Thomas Kottoor, one Father Jose Puthrikkayl and one Sister Sephy. Accordingly, a charge sheet was filed against the three on July 17, 2009.

Allegations of evidence tampering

In July 2007, the CBI received the Court approval to undergo narco-tests on the suspects of the case. As such, the tests were conducted on August 3, 2007, in Bengaluru. Following the tests, the CBI informed the Court that the investigative team did not find ‘no new facts’ in the Sister Abhaya case. The central agency had submitted the copy of the test results to the narco-analysis results to the Court in a CD.

However, it was soon unearthed that the master tapes of the test results were tampered with. The revelation came after technical experts at the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) in Thiruvanthapuram had investigated the tapes as a part of a forensic probe, directed by CJM court in Kochi. It was found that the tape of Father Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy and Father Puthrukkaayil was edited at 30, 23 and 19 places respectively.

In December 2019, the Kerala High Court ruled that brain mapping and narco-analysis and cannot be used as evidence, even if the consent of the accused is sought. The Court said that the test results can only be used to prove ‘discovery of fact’ as per the Indian Evidence Act (Section 27). As such, the doctors involved in the narco tests, namely N Krishnaveni and Pravin Parvathappa, were not examined by the trial court.

Circumstantial evidence to the rescue

The Central Bureau of Investigation relied on circumstantial evidence to ensure the conviction of the accused. The investigative team had found a messy kitchen that suggested a tussle between the victim and the perpetrators, prior to her murder.

As per the evidence provided by the CBI, a dripping water bottle was found near the fridge while the veil of Sister Abhaya was discovered below the exit door. Interestingly, the door was found locked from outside and slippers of the victim were spotted at two different places in the kitchen. Moreover, the CBI team also found that the door was unlatched from inside and discovered an axe and a basket on the ground. Although no bloodstains were found, the circumstantial evidence was clear to indicate a physical altercation in the kitchen.

Motives behind the gruesome murder

The CBI told the Court that Sister Abhaya found two priests, namely, Father Thomas Kottoor, and Father Jose Puthrikkayl and a nun Sister Sephy in a ‘compromising position’ on the morning of March 27, 1992. Fearing a backlash from the Church where the cardinal rule of ‘celibacy’ must be upheld, the accused decided to kill the victim.

The CBI counsel stated that Sister Sephy hit the victim with an axe while that Sister Abhaya was pushed into a well by the accused. It is important to point out that the victim was still alive when she was thrown into the well. The CBI argued that the accused did everything possible to destroy evidence and hide their sexual relationship. One of the accused, Father Jose Puthrikkayl was acquitted by a CBI trial court in 2018 for lack of evidence.

In today’s verdict, the special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram found Sister Sephy and Father Thomas Kottoor guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya in 1992. They have also been facing charges for criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. After fighting the case for 28 years, activist Jomon Puthenpurackal, who had faced personal setbacks while pursuing the case, emphasised that the verdict restored the trust of the public in the Judiciary.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Dibakar Dutta

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

From ‘suicide’ to conviction of Father Thomas and Sister Sephy: How it took 28 years for Sister Abhaya to get justice

Dibakar Dutta -
After fighting for Sister Abhaya for 28 years, activist Jomon Puthenpuracka emphasised that the verdict restored the trust of the public in the Judiciary.
Read more
News Reports

Was he, or was he not: Video emerges that shows farmers ‘beating up’ Ajit Anjum, journalist refutes: Full story

Jinit Jain -
A viral video is doing the rounds on the internet with a claim that journalist Ajit Anjum was manhandled by the farmers at the protest
Read more

Once lauded for its coronavirus model, Kerala overtakes Maharashtra in active Covid-19 cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Kerala model' was lauded globally with international media hailing the state government for effectively arresting the coronavirus spread.

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.

The ‘Jalianwala Bagh’ of 1998: When the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh opened fire and killed 24 farmers in Multai

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
24 farmers died in 1998 in Multai, MP after police opened fire at protesting farmers demanding compensation from Digvijay Singh-led govt

Pakistan: Read how father of a minor Christian girl, who was abducted and converted to Islam, has to pay a fine for seeking justice

World OpIndia Staff -
On December 20, a Christian father who was trying to seek justice for his minor daughter had narrated the sordid tale of his endless miseries in Pakistan

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpIndia Explains

From ‘suicide’ to conviction of Father Thomas and Sister Sephy: How it took 28 years for Sister Abhaya to get justice

Dibakar Dutta -
After fighting for Sister Abhaya for 28 years, activist Jomon Puthenpuracka emphasised that the verdict restored the trust of the public in the Judiciary.
Read more
Crime

Accused had strangulated 5-year-old Odisha girl when she resisted rape, had tried to rape her dead body: SIT

OpIndia Staff -
The skeletal remains of a 5-year-old girl were found inside a gunny bag 10 days after her abduction in July 2020.
Read more
Politics

MP Congress elects BJP leader to the post of its youth wing general secretary and this is not satire: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Congress elects a BJP leader for the post of the youth wing general secretary, who quit the party nine months ago
Read more
News Reports

Was he, or was he not: Video emerges that shows farmers ‘beating up’ Ajit Anjum, journalist refutes: Full story

Jinit Jain -
A viral video is doing the rounds on the internet with a claim that journalist Ajit Anjum was manhandled by the farmers at the protest
Read more
Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests Suresh Raina and Guru Randhawa for violating Covid norms, cricketer says not aware of local rules

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police has arrested cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and other celebrities for violating Covid norms.
Read more
News Reports

Read why Canada had once denied asylum to renowned Balochistan activist Karima Baloch, who has now been mysteriously found dead

OpIndia Staff -
After Karima Baloch was found dead today under mysterious conditions, many have accused Pakistan ISI of the killing
Read more
Crime

Hathras Case: The victim and accused Sandeep Singh were romantically involved, says CBI charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI has reportedly stated that the accused Sandeep Singh was angry after the victim stopped talking to him in March 2020.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ad revolution, not education revolution’: Here are 10 questions by Kapil Mishra to Manish Sisodia about Delhi’s education system

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kapil Mishra has raised 10 questions on the Delhi's failed education system
Read more
News Reports

Once lauded for its coronavirus model, Kerala overtakes Maharashtra in active Covid-19 cases

OpIndia Staff -
'Kerala model' was lauded globally with international media hailing the state government for effectively arresting the coronavirus spread.
Read more
Crime

New York: Muslim boxer on the run after killing activist daughter extradited from Kuwait

OpIndia Staff -
Boxer Kabary Salem had fled soon after his daughter's body was found in a park. He was found and brought from Kuwait after a year-long search.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com