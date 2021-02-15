Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Pieter Friedrich, associated with ISI operative, key name mentioned by Police in toolkit conspiracy, ‘fact checkers’ also feature

The Police further said that Pieter Friedrich has been under the radar of the Indian security establishment since late 2006, when the UPA Government was in power.

The Delhi Police in a statement on Monday has highlighted the role of a dubious foreign based activist in organizing the global campaign against India. The Police has said that the role of Pieter Friedrich has come to the fore in the investigation into the Greta ‘toolkit’ conspiracy.

The Police further said that Pieter Friedrich has been under the radar of the Indian security establishment since late 2006, when the UPA Government was in power. He has been under the radar “when he was noticed being in the company of one Bhajan Singh Bhinder or Iqbal Choudhary.”

Bhajan Singh Bhinder has been a very prominent proponent of the ISI’s K2 Desk. Pieter Friedrich got associated with Bhinder who has been running infowar operations or psyops. The Police also said that the toolkit has been prepared with great care.

The Delhi Police also said that the names of established media houses and ‘fact-checkers’ also find a mention in the toolkit. They said that only the accused will be able to say why the name of Pieter Friedrich features in the toolkit.

Earlier, the WhatsApp chats between Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi also surfaced. After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha is reported to have told her, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.”

As per reports, Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob had also participated in an online meeting with Poetic Justice Foundation’s Mo Dhaliwal, who had earlier declared himself to be a ‘proud Khalistani’, to discuss and plan a ‘Twitter storm’ ahead of India’s Republic Day, which saw a massive insurrection attempt and widespread violence by so-called farmers in Delhi.

We had reported earlier on the media houses and ‘fact checkers’ who had been mentioned in the toolkit. Zubair of AltNews was one of them. Disha Ravi is currently in police custody.

