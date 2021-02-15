Monday, February 15, 2021
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

The Delhi Police are also probing Disha's Gmail to unearth the email conversation between her and other accused. News 18 informed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon begin the investigation into any possible overseas transactions made by Disha Ravi through her organisation, Fridays for Future (FFF), in the past 5 years.

OpIndia Staff
Whatsapp chat between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg (left), Disha Ravi (right), images via Financial Express and
54

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police, which had arrested 21-year-old Disha Ravi on Sunday from Bengaluru, for editing and distributing the contentious toolkit accidentally leaked by Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg, has reportedly accessed the Whatsapp chat between the two activists.

As reported by News 18, during the investigation, the police found that the Disha had expressed fears of being charged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in her conversation with Greta Thunberg. After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha said, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.”

News 18 reported that Disha Ravi had made several false claims to the Delhi police to ward off the charges against her. However, when she was confronted with incriminating evidence from her digital devices and the contentious Whatsapp chats with Greta Thunberg, Disha admitted to having been in touch with several such people. Reportedly, the ‘climate activist’ had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities.

The Delhi Police are also probing Disha’s Gmail to unearth the email conversation between her and other accused. News 18 informed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon begin the investigation into any possible overseas transactions made by Disha Ravi through her organisation, Fridays for Future (FFF), in the past 5 years. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) will also intervene in the case, given that several links with Khalistani organisations have now surfaced.

Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob took part in an online meeting with Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal

As per reports, Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob had taken part in an online meeting with Poetic Justice Foundation’s Mo Dhaliwal, who had earlier declared that he is a ‘proud Khalistani’, to discuss and plan a ‘Twitter storm’ ahead of India’s Republic Day, which saw a massive insurrection attempt and widespread violence by so-called farmers in Delhi. In the Zoom meeting, the group had formulated a plan to post messages, graphics and videos ahead of Republic Day to spread their propaganda against India in the background of farmer protests.

Zee News reported that during the meeting in which Mo Dhaliwal was one of the attendees, it was planned how they could agitate the farmers and spread violence on the Republic Day. Mo Dhaliwal had said that they have to make the issue visible on the international platform. To ensure they succeed in their plan, they decided to contact celebrities, including Greta Thunberg, Rihanna and others.

Arrested Disha Ravi sent to judicial custody

In a closely-guarded operation, Special Cell of Delhi Police detained Disha Ravi, the so-called ‘climate activist’ and founding member of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future’s India chapter. As per the reports, Disha was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli, North Bengaluru. She is a graduate of Mount Carmel college in Bengaluru and has been working in a company that produces plant-based food. She has now been remanded to five-day custody of the Delhi Police by a Delhi Court

The security agencies are investigating the toolkit and searching for people who created and distributed the documents. On February 4, Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests under serious sections including sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124A, 120A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. A Delhi court has also issued non-bailable warrants against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, another two accused in the case.

Searched termsGreta Thunberg plan, toolkit case, farmer protests India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

'We can literally get UAPA against us': Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

