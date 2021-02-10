Enraged over the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s contentious remarks on Ram Temple donation seekers, the saints of Ayodhya have called the Samajwadi Party chief a ‘Babar-Jeevi’.

After Akhilesh Yadav coined the term ‘Chanda-Jeevis’ for those seeking donations, saints of Ayodhya term the former CM as ‘Babar-Jeevi’ — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) February 10, 2021

Earlier yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav coined a term “Chanda jeevi“, ridiculing people who sought donation under the ‘Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan’ campaign.

This did not sit well with the Hindu saints, who slammed the former UP CM for his crass remarks. A simmering wave of resentment swept the devotees of Lord Ram after Akhilesh Yadav derided the donation collectors, calling them “Chanda jeevi” or professional donation collectors.

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi said that Akhilesh Yadav has always been a ‘Babar-jeevi‘ and advised him to get a handle on his senses.

Akhilesh Yadav derides Ram Mandir donation seekers

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mr Yadav, a fierce critic of PM Modi, took a swipe at the Ram Mandir devotees by saying that those who collect donations must be called “Chanda jeevi” or professional donation collectors. “What is being said about the agitations? That people are ”aandolan jeevi”. What should I call the people who go out to collect donations? Are they not members of ‘‘chanda jeevi sangathan” (organisation which collects donations)?” he said.

Yadav’s remark was in response to PM Modi’s sharps comments on the protests pervading the country. PM Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President in Rajya Sabha on Monday, had earnestly appealed to the farmers protesting along the Delhi border against the new Farm Laws to call off their demonstrations and engage in dialogue to iron out the differences. He, however, later cautioned that one must be aware of a “new category” of people: “Andolan jeevi”.

Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav earned the nickname of ‘Mullah Mulayam’

It is also pertinent to note that Akhilesh Yadav is not the only one in his family who is described by people as a supporter of the Mughals. Even his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, had earned the nickname of ‘Mullah Mulayam’ after he ordered firing upon the Karsevaks who had gathered at Ayodhya in November 1990 to demand the construction of a Bhavya Ram Mandir at Janmabhoomi.

While official figures suggested that 16 Karsevaks were killed by UP Police under Mulayam Singh Yadav, the actual number is believed to have been much higher. In a sting by Republic TV, it was claimed that the Hindus were not even cremated as per their religious but were buried instead. Footage of the manner in which the Police attacked the Karsevaks reveals the manner in which the devotees of Rama were hunted down.