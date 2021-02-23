Wednesday, February 24, 2021
‘You’ll become PM from CM’: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ ‘counsels’ Bengal and Maharashtra CMs to declare independence from India

Pannu claims that he has written a letter to Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee and "counselled" them to "unilaterally declare" independence of the two states from the Indian Union.

OpIndia Staff
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu wants West Bengal and Maharashtra to secede from India
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, head of banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice, has released a new video where he declared that he has urged West Bengal and Maharashtra to declare their independence. He claims that he has written a letter to Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee and “counselled” them to “unilaterally declare” independence of the two states from the Indian Union.

Pannu says, “The reason for the declaration of independence for West Bengal and Maharashtra is to safeguard the prosperity, the cultural and the linguistic identity of the Bengalis and the Marathis from the Indian hegemony which is threatening to create a homogeneous India.”

The Khalistani goes on to claim that since Thackeray and Banerjee are elected Chief Ministers, they have the power to “unilaterally” declare the two states independent. In a wild statement, Pannu says that such a secession will be backed by international law.

Continued Indian rule is resulting in the “econocide” in Maharashtra and West Bengal, he claims. According to Pannu, farmers are committing suicide in Maharashtra and West Bengal because of the ‘anti-MH’ and ‘anti-WB’ attitude of the Indian government.

The SFJ Chief attempts to convince Thackeray and Banerjee saying that they will be elevated to the position of Prime Minister of an independent nation from their current position as Chief Minister and to boost, they will be remembered in history as well. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu assures them that the SFJ will support them at the International Court of Justice like they supported Kosovo.

