Trolley Times, one of the sources for ‘reliable news’ related to the ‘farmer protests’ mentioned in the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, is sharing fake news that has the potential to cause a lot of violence. It has claimed on Twitter that the bombs are being dropped at the protest sites through helicopters.

Trolley Times said on Twitter, “Police has barricaded the KMSC stage from Sanyukt Morcha as well as Delhi side since January 27th. Protesters claim a helicopter dropped two improvised bombs near the stage.”

Trolley Times peddles fake news

The claim is clearly an ostentatious bid at spreading alarmist delusions through fake news. Raj Shekhar Jha, journalist with Times of India, slammed Twitter for allowing such dangerous propaganda to continue to thrive on its platform.

This is the level of their propaganda now. They claiming helicopters are dropping bombs on farmers. Hey @jack just pretend Twitter didn't see this. https://t.co/W0Oqbws6QQ — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) February 6, 2021

There is not the slightest bit of evidence for the preposterous claim that bombs were being dropped at the protest sites. However, ‘protesters’ have relied on such dangerous to peddle their propaganda.

The current information was apparently a ‘ground report’ provided by one Sangeet Toor whose Twitter profile has her location set to Washington DC. Thus, we have outrageous propaganda coming from a person who claimed to be based at the United States of America.

The Trolley Times propaganda came from Sangeet Toor

We had reported earlier how ‘Ask India Why’, the arm of the Poetic Justice Foundation responsible for the international campaign against India, relied on delusional claims made by former Supreme Court justice Markandey Katju to spread its propaganda.

Now, we have the Trolley Times using similar tactics to generate a sense of hysteria. Its website describes it as a ‘newsletter’ dedicated to the ‘farmers protests’. Navkiran Natt, Jassi Sangha, Surmeet Maavi, Gurdeep Dhaliwal, Ajaypal Natt, Jasdeep Singh, Thukral & Tagra and Narinder Bhinder are listed as their workers.