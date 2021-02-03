Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home News Reports Foreign powers can exploit biometric info from covid tests: US Intelligence community raises alarm...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Foreign powers can exploit biometric info from covid tests: US Intelligence community raises alarm about China stealing DNA of citizens

OpIndia Staff
US intelligence community says China used COVID-19 pandemic to steal DNA of Americans
US intelligence community says China used COVID-19 pandemic to steal DNA of Americans(Source: World Economic Forum)
1

As relations between Washington and Beijing continue to deteriorate, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) has issued a warning against the efforts undertaken by the Chinese Communist Party to get hold of US health data, especially DNA, through hacking has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For years, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has collected large healthcare data sets from the U.S. and nations around the globe, through both legal and illegal means, for purposes only it can control,” the NCSC wrote in a fact sheet as quoted by The Hill.

“The PRC’s collection of healthcare data from America poses equally serious risks, not only to the privacy of Americans but also to the economic and national security of the US,” the NCSC further added.

According to the US Intelligence Community, China has stepped up its efforts while the US was embroiled in dealing with an intractable contagion that had its origins in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The report claims that Chinese biotech group BGI offering COVID-19 testing kits to a large number of countries and setting up 18 testing labs in the past six months alone, allegedly was a part of China’s efforts to obtain health data.

The NCSC pointed out that the US health data was an attractive target for the Chinese government as it offered a diversity of the population and because of the country’s relatively lenient safeguards on personal data.

“The PRC understands the collection and analysis of large genomic data sets from diverse populations helps foster new medical discoveries and cures that can have substantial commercial value and advance its Artificial Intelligence and precision medicine industries,” the agency wrote.

The NCSC on Monday cautioned that the Chinese government was using the US health data to outpace the American biotech industry, which would leave the US dependent on the Chinese innovation and drug development for its cures and cause grave damage to the US job market. The agency also voiced concerns over Chinese hackers trying to gain access to US health data and research.

“China’s access to US healthcare and genomic data poses serious privacy and national security risks to the US,” said the agency, adding, “Through its cyber intrusions in recent years, the PRC has already obtained the Personal Identifying Information (PII) of much of the US population.”

Former top US counterintelligence official says CCP has already stolen 80 per cent of Americans’ personal information

Bill Evanina, who recently stepped down as the top counterintelligence official in the U.S., a veteran of both the FBI and CIA, raised alarm over the BGI’s COVID testing proposals and expressed concerns over who would ultimately get the data. In a rare public warning, Bill said, “Foreign powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from covid tests.”

“They are the ultimate company that shows connectivity to both the communist state as well as the military apparatus,” Evanina said while talking about the BGI’s link with the Chinese Communist Party and the PLA during an appearance on CBS News’s “60 Minutes”.

He further added that there have been about five to six Chinese companies in the last five years who have successfully penetrated, hacked and exfiltrated the US health system.

“As per latest estimates, 80 per cent of American adults have had all their personally identifiable information already stolen by the Communist Party of China,” Evanina said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Days after Republic Day riots, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens govt with nationwide ‘tractor rally’ after October 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Tikait threatened to take out a pan-India rally of 40 lakh tractors if the government did not accept their demands by October.
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day Riots: Delhi Police announces reward for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidana and others

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu and several others, who were part of the rioting mob, are absconding since Republic Day riots
Read more

Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai, others move Supreme court after multiple FIRs are filed against them for peddling fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, they were booked for spreading the fake news that one protestor was shot dead by Delhi Police during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.

Wanted criminal Zaved alias Rashid, who had murdered a constable, neutralised by UP and Delhi Police special cell

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Zaved had 21 criminal cases registered against him, 13 in Delhi and 8 in UP.

From ‘A for Azaadi’ to practical lessons on stone-pelting: Satirical video of ‘Indian Institute of Protests’ goes viral

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The satirical video points out 'protests' have become a viable career option for left-liberals, who otherwise can no way secure livelihood in a much more competitive world.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand Sikh radio host, brutally stabbed after supporting farm laws, is now recovering from his grievous injuries

OpIndia Staff -
Harnek Singh was brutally attacked by unknown assailants while returning from a broadcast on December 23
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Foreign powers can exploit biometric info from covid tests: US Intelligence community raises alarm about China stealing DNA of citizens

OpIndia Staff -
Bill Evanina, a former top US counterintelligence officer has alleged that China has already stolen personal information of about 80 per cent of Americans
Read more
News Reports

Days after Republic Day riots, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens govt with nationwide ‘tractor rally’ after October 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Tikait threatened to take out a pan-India rally of 40 lakh tractors if the government did not accept their demands by October.
Read more
Politics

Kerala Congress leader inaugurates Ram Mandir fund collection drive, Communists see red

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader from Alappuzha district launched a fund collection for the construction of the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day Riots: Delhi Police announces reward for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidana and others

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu and several others, who were part of the rioting mob, are absconding since Republic Day riots
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai, others move Supreme court after multiple FIRs are filed against them for peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, they were booked for spreading the fake news that one protestor was shot dead by Delhi Police during the tractor rally on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
News Reports

Wanted criminal Zaved alias Rashid, who had murdered a constable, neutralised by UP and Delhi Police special cell

OpIndia Staff -
Zaved had 21 criminal cases registered against him, 13 in Delhi and 8 in UP.
Read more
Social Media

From ‘A for Azaadi’ to practical lessons on stone-pelting: Satirical video of ‘Indian Institute of Protests’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The satirical video points out 'protests' have become a viable career option for left-liberals, who otherwise can no way secure livelihood in a much more competitive world.
Read more
News Reports

No compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives in protests: Centre tells Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India has made it clear that it will not compensate for the death of protesters in farmer protests
Read more
Crime

Assam: Maulvi molests six year old who went to him for religious lessons, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Samsuddin Barabhuyian had been hiding from the police for last couple of months since the FIR was filed against him.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com