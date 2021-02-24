The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) has detained a Bangladeshi national in connection with the blast in Murshidabad’s Nimtita Railway Station last week in which state minister Jakir Hossain and over 20 others were injured in the attack.

According to the reports, the CID officials confirmed the detaining of one person in connection with the attacks. They added that the investigation is currently underway.

In a dastardly attack on February 17, a crude bomb was hurled at West Bengal Minister of State for labour Jakir Hossain, who was waiting at platform number 2 at the Nimtita railway station in Jangipur sub-division to catch a train to Kolkata. Hossain and others had suffered serious injuries during the bomb attack. They are currently undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in the city.

The bomb attack on Hossain was captured live on camera. The video of the attack showing terrifying visuals is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Hossain can be seen walking with a group of people when seconds later, an explosion takes place.

#LiveVisuals| Crude bombs hurled at Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad. Minister with serious injuries rushed to Jangipur Hospital, now being removed to a hospital in Kolkata @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/vlJK9BuAWz — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) February 17, 2021

Following the attack, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the bomb attack on Jakir Hossain was part of a conspiracy as certain people were “pressuring” him to switch over to another party.

“It was a preplanned attack on minister Jakir Hossain. Some people have claimed the blast was remotely controlled. It is a conspiracy. Some people (party) were pressuring Jakir Hossian to join them for the last few months. I don’t want to disclose anything more as the investigation is on,” Banerjee told reporters.