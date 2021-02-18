In a dastardly attack, a crude bomb was hurled at West Bengal Labour Minister (Mos) Jakir Hossain while he was walking towards Nimtita railway station in Jangipur sub-division to board a train to Kolkata yesterday night. The incident happened in Murshidabad district. Hossain was injured in the attack and he was reportedly rushed to Jangipur Superspeciality Hospital from where he was referred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

He received initial treatment there before being referred to a Kolkata hospital. Some other persons accompanying him were also reportedly injured in the attack

Disturbing visuals of the bomb attack on the Minister

The bomb attack on Hossain was captured live on camera. The video of the attack showing terrifying visuals is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Hossain can be seen walking with a group of people when seconds later, an explosion takes place.

Crude bombs hurled at Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad. Minister with serious injuries rushed to Jangipur Hospital, now being removed to a hospital in Kolkata

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal condemned the attack, Hossain’s condition stable

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal condemned the incident and said, “I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured”.

West Bengal Labour Minister (MoS) Jakir Hossain is stable and is out of danger. He received injuries in one hand and one leg: Dr Amiya Kumar Bera, Superintendent Murshidabad Medical College

The Minister has been shifted to Kolkata.



The Minister has been shifted to Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/gvtgngvl92 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Dr. Amiya Kumar Bera, the Superintendent of Murshidabad Medical College, where Hossain was given initial treatment, said that Hossain’s condition was stable. He informed that the Minister had received injuries in one hand and one leg.

Law and order situation has failed in the state: Dilip Ghosh

Condemning the attack on Hossain, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya sprayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on tmc minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad.

I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.

I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) February 17, 2021

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh called out the lack of law and order in the poll-bound state of West Bengal while condemning the bomb attack on Hossain. “This shows that West Bengal is not safe even for ministers. The law and order has totally failed”, said Ghosh.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May this year.