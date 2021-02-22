Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala: Yogi calls out Pinarayi govt's appeasement policies, invokes halal banks to love jihad...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala: Yogi calls out Pinarayi govt’s appeasement policies, invokes halal banks to love jihad to Sabarimala ahead of assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a rally in Kerala's Kasargod ahead of state assembly polls.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Yogi Adityanath flags off BJP's Vijay Yatra
Yogi Adityanath said that Kerala government failed to take any steps against Love Jihad (Image: Yogi Adityanath Twitter handle)
167

Training guns on the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Kerala government has not only divided the people but also banks. Kerala, in 2017, launched a Sharia-compliant ‘halal’ bank in a bid to attract investment from devout Muslims since offering interest is against the tenets of Shariat.

On February 21, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Kerala for the upcoming Assembly elections in May 2021. CM Yogi flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijaya Yatra from Kasaragod. While addressing the rally, he touched on several issues that the state of Kerala is currently facing under the Left Democratic Party (LDF), including Grooming Jihad (love jihad), Sabrimala and more.

Love Jihad issue was raised by Kerala High Court in 2009

CM Yogi pointed out that in 2009, the Kerala High Court had pointed out the problem of Love Jihad in the state. He said that the court mentioned that love jihad was an attempt to convert Kerala into an Islamic state, but the LDF government or the previous government took no steps to counter the problem.

In December 2009, the Kerala High Court had said that there are indications that women in the state were forcefully converted to Islam under the garb of ‘love’. Justice KT Sankaran of the Kerala High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail applications made by two people who were involved in Love Jihad activities where they were encouraging marriages between girls of other religion to Muslim boys after converting them. The court had said, “Under the pretext of love, there cannot be any compulsive, deceptive conversion.”

Yogi Adityanath said that it is an ongoing conspiracy to create communal disturbance in the state and the people of Kerala needs to wake up. “Kerala needs BJP to stop such incidents,” he added.

CM Yogi, while mentioning the anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh, said that the BJP government in UP had enacted ordinances to stop forceful conversions of girls to Islam on the pretext of marriage.

Kerala government is playing with the sentiments of Hindus

Yogi Adityanath said that the government of Kerala under the Communist Party is playing with the sentiments of Hindus. They are using temples to create a communal disturbance. “Take the example of Sabrimala. The government was hell-bent on changing the centuries-old traditions to hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” he added. CM Yogi further said that the government had given a free hand to the organizations to attack temples in Kerala.

On the other hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhavya Ram Mandir is being built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He also thanked the people of Kerala for coming forward to support the construction of the Ram Mandir with their contributions.

Halal Bank was another attempt to make Kerala an Islamic state: CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath said that the ‘Halal bank‘ was another example of appeasement by the Kerala government, but it failed. On the other hand, PM Modi believes in Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas. The people of Kerala deserve to get the benefits of the schemes launched by the central government. There are several schemes, including Garib Kalyan Yojna and several schemes for the poor, women and the marginalized, that have not reached the state of Kerala in full potential. “Kerala deserves to take benefits of all these schemes,” CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi further added that there is a lack of jobs in Kerala due to which youth have to migrate to other countries or states. On the other hand, the UP Government has provided four lakh jobs in four years with complete transparency. CM Yogi added that the government of UP is working to provide all support to both the private and public sector to ensure fast economic growth.

“With the help of the central government, 30 medical colleges are being constructed in UP. One crore households have been provided electricity connections. Two crore toilets were built in the last few years. Over ten crore beneficiaries have already been registered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Kerala deserves all these benefits,” he said.

CM Yogi said that instead of providing benefits of central schemes to the people of Kerala, the LDF government is delaying in implementation of the schemes. He said, “Take the example of Jal Jeevan Mission. The government in Kerala is not only delaying the scheme but trying to take credit for the central scheme by changing its name. The LDF government is receiving funds for the scheme from the centre but using it to promote its own cadre by removing the name of the central government.”

Kerala government failed in Covid-19 management

CM Yogi took a jibe on the Kerala model for Covid-19. He said that despite of 24-crore population in Uttar Pradesh, the impact of Covid-19 was minimal as the BJP government implemented all required restrictions on time. However, the Kerala model that was lauded by everyone failed miserably to manage the Covid-19 situation in the state resulting in the widespread of the disease. “There was a time when Kerala government was laughing at UP administration in Covid-19 management, but now the world is laughing at Kerala for mismanagement.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala kasargod, yogi adityanath kasargod
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.

Fact-check: Has Hollywood actor Gerard Butler embraced Hinduism

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Image of Hollywood actor Gerard Butler visiting Rishikesh and Varanasi have gone viral with claims that he has embraced Hinduism

Punjab: Contractor Mohammad Feroz rapes minor daughter of migrant worker for two months, victim found pregnant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The contractor named Mohammad Firoz lives in Zhungi EDN City. The victim's family are migrant workers.

As Narayanasamy govt in Puducherry collapses, India inches towards Congress-mukt Bharat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Congress struggles to find its relevance, it continues to disappear from political landscape of India

BJP wins unopposed Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat held by Late Ahmed Patel for Congress

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel had held the Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat for the Congress party for five consecutive terms.

Recently Popular

World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
Opinions

Metro is an upper caste male Brahminical, Hindu supremacist patriarchal project, scrap it

Sandeep Kadian -
Now that E Sreedharan, also known as Metro Man has joined the BJP, it is time to call out this patriarchal project which has done no good for Indians.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
Opinions

The state-sanctioned Christianisation of Andhra Pradesh: A primer

Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
It’s a bit of an open secret now that a vast majority of SC/STs in Andhra Pradesh have converted to Christianity in last couple of decades
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,205FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com