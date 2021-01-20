Communist-led Kerala has now become the major concern in terms of the fresh coronavirus cases in the country as it accounted for nearly 45% of the all fresh cases recorded in the country on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the state reported 6,186 positive cases, the second-highest daily tally in this month, while 13,821 fresh infections were detected in the country.

Kerala and Maharashtra together contributed more than 61% of India’s case count on Tuesday. Maharashtra, where 2,294 new cases were recorded, has shown a slight improvement in the past few days whereas the pandemic continues to rage in Kerala.

The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 9.34%, the state government said while the count of active cases crossed 70,000 as the state saw 4,296 recoveries.

The district-wise statistics of positive cases are – Ernakulam – 1019, Kottayam – 674, Kollam – 591, Thrissur – 540, Pathanamthitta – 512, Malappuram – 509, Kozhikode – 481, Alappuzha – 475, Thiruvananthapuram – 404, Kannur – 301, Wayanad – 245, Palakkad – 242, Idukki – 130 and Kasaragod – 63.

On Tuesday alone, 26 deaths were recorded in Kerala, higher than the toll in the previous two days.

Kerala and Maharashtra were the only two states to report fresh cases in four figures on Tuesday. Karnataka had the third-highest case count at 645, followed by Tamil Nadu with 543 cases, Gujarat with 485 cases and 112 new cases in Bengal. In all these states, however, the pandemic appears to be on the wane, with daily numbers on the decline.

Is the ‘Kerala Covid model’ nothing but a national shame?

The fresh wave of coronavirus in Kerala comes at a time when the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has been finding it tough to handle the pandemic in the state. The Kerala government is accused of not only underreporting of the coronavirus cases in the state but also has been accused of deliberately hiding the number of people who have succumbed to the pandemic to keep their image intact.

Recently, a group of volunteers in Kerala has made a sensational claim accusing the Kerala government of fudging their COVID data to show a lesser number of coronavirus deaths in the state. The group recorded every Covid-19 related death in the state as per media reports and found that it is much more than the number of deaths reported by the state govt.

The group of researchers have compiled a list containing names of all the people who succumbed to the Chinese pandemic. These group of researches have put months of painstaking research to record data of these deceased persons, picking up from local papers and news networks to report almost all deaths that occurred in the state due to the pandemic.

According to the researchers, there were 3,543 COVID-19 deaths from Kerala till November 2020. However, the official death toll from the disease is 2,023 only. If one goes by the data of recorded deaths by Madhavan and his team, there has been a whopping 43 per cent of underreporting of COVID deaths in Kerala.

The increasing gap between the official numbers claimed by the government to the actual number of the people who are deceased to the pandemic, as reported by Madhavan and team, comes at a time when the ‘liberal-secular’ media have hailed the so-called Kerala model of handling coronavirus despite the fact that Kerala has been one of the worst affected states in the country.

The ‘left-liberals’, who were all along bragging about the sham called ‘Kerala model’ by deliberately hiding the reality of Kerala’s terrible management of coronavirus, seems are yet to speak about the dangerous the situation of the pandemic has turned in Kerala.

Kerala’s perception managed by left-liberal propagandists

For months, Kerala’s Covid-19 model was lauded across the country. Media houses praised the CPI(M)-led Kerala government in every possible way while ignoring notable work done by other states like Uttar Pradesh in containing the disease. Even the World Health Organization published a report on Kerala’s Covid management in July.

The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala’s terrible management of Coronavirus crisis get pushed under the rug. Several propagandists, far-left ‘journalists’ enabled the Communist-led government to cover up their inability to handle the pandemic. In December 2020, The Covid-19 positivity rate has reportedly reached 10% between December 13 to December 26. This rate was 9.9 per cent between November 30 and December 13. At that time, Kerala was the only state in India with an R-value above 1.

However, with fresh cases emerging from Kerala every single even as most of the states have successfully stopped the transmission, questions are being raised against Kerala government for its failure to control the pandemic.