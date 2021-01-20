Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home News Reports 'Kerala model' still struggling to fight coronavirus, accounts for 45% of the country's total...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Kerala model’ still struggling to fight coronavirus, accounts for 45% of the country’s total fresh cases

OpIndia Staff
Kerala struggles to fight COVID, accounts for 45% of total cases
Representational image, via Twitter
102

Communist-led Kerala has now become the major concern in terms of the fresh coronavirus cases in the country as it accounted for nearly 45% of the all fresh cases recorded in the country on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the state reported 6,186 positive cases, the second-highest daily tally in this month, while 13,821 fresh infections were detected in the country.

Kerala and Maharashtra together contributed more than 61% of India’s case count on Tuesday. Maharashtra, where 2,294 new cases were recorded, has shown a slight improvement in the past few days whereas the pandemic continues to rage in Kerala.

The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 9.34%, the state government said while the count of active cases crossed 70,000 as the state saw 4,296 recoveries.

The district-wise statistics of positive cases are – Ernakulam – 1019, Kottayam – 674, Kollam – 591, Thrissur – 540, Pathanamthitta – 512, Malappuram – 509, Kozhikode – 481, Alappuzha – 475, Thiruvananthapuram – 404, Kannur – 301, Wayanad – 245, Palakkad – 242, Idukki – 130 and Kasaragod – 63.

On Tuesday alone, 26 deaths were recorded in Kerala, higher than the toll in the previous two days.

Kerala and Maharashtra were the only two states to report fresh cases in four figures on Tuesday. Karnataka had the third-highest case count at 645, followed by Tamil Nadu with 543 cases, Gujarat with 485 cases and 112 new cases in Bengal. In all these states, however, the pandemic appears to be on the wane, with daily numbers on the decline.

Is the ‘Kerala Covid model’ nothing but a national shame?

The fresh wave of coronavirus in Kerala comes at a time when the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has been finding it tough to handle the pandemic in the state. The Kerala government is accused of not only underreporting of the coronavirus cases in the state but also has been accused of deliberately hiding the number of people who have succumbed to the pandemic to keep their image intact.

Recently, a group of volunteers in Kerala has made a sensational claim accusing the Kerala government of fudging their COVID data to show a lesser number of coronavirus deaths in the state. The group recorded every Covid-19 related death in the state as per media reports and found that it is much more than the number of deaths reported by the state govt.

The group of researchers have compiled a list containing names of all the people who succumbed to the Chinese pandemic. These group of researches have put months of painstaking research to record data of these deceased persons, picking up from local papers and news networks to report almost all deaths that occurred in the state due to the pandemic.

According to the researchers, there were 3,543 COVID-19 deaths from Kerala till November 2020. However, the official death toll from the disease is 2,023 only. If one goes by the data of recorded deaths by Madhavan and his team, there has been a whopping 43 per cent of underreporting of COVID deaths in Kerala. 

The increasing gap between the official numbers claimed by the government to the actual number of the people who are deceased to the pandemic, as reported by Madhavan and team, comes at a time when the ‘liberal-secular’ media have hailed the so-called Kerala model of handling coronavirus despite the fact that Kerala has been one of the worst affected states in the country.

The ‘left-liberals’, who were all along bragging about the sham called ‘Kerala model’ by deliberately hiding the reality of Kerala’s terrible management of coronavirus, seems are yet to speak about the dangerous the situation of the pandemic has turned in Kerala.

Kerala’s perception managed by left-liberal propagandists

For months, Kerala’s Covid-19 model was lauded across the country. Media houses praised the CPI(M)-led Kerala government in every possible way while ignoring notable work done by other states like Uttar Pradesh in containing the disease. Even the World Health Organization published a report on Kerala’s Covid management in July. 

The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala’s terrible management of Coronavirus crisis get pushed under the rug. Several propagandists, far-left ‘journalists’ enabled the Communist-led government to cover up their inability to handle the pandemic. In December 2020, The Covid-19 positivity rate has reportedly reached 10% between December 13 to December 26. This rate was 9.9 per cent between November 30 and December 13. At that time, Kerala was the only state in India with an R-value above 1.

However, with fresh cases emerging from Kerala every single even as most of the states have successfully stopped the transmission, questions are being raised against Kerala government for its failure to control the pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arnab Goswami to sue Congress, challenges Rahul Gandhi to one-on-one debate

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami has decided to sue Congress and take strong action against the alleged lies peddled by the grand old party and its senior leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ still struggling to fight coronavirus, accounts for 45% of the country’s total fresh cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala reported 6,186 positive cases on Tuesday, 19 January. The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 9.34%.
Read more

Congress to raise the issue of Arnab Chat Gate in the upcoming Parliamentary session

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The leaked WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Ex-BARC COO Parth Dasgupta had created a political furore

Every child is born a Muslim: Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik claims in his latest video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Islamic hate preacher Dr Zakir Naik in his latest video posted on his YouTube channel has claimed that every child 'is born a Muslim'.

After championing #MeToo movement, actor Richa Chadha defends working with sexual harassment accused Subhash Kapoor

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Subhash Kapoor, who is the director of Richa Chadha-starrer 'Madam Chief Minister', was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014

President Trump pardons over 140 people, including former aide Steve Bannon on his final day at the office

World OpIndia Staff -
"President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals," the White House said in a statement.

Recently Popular

Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Niira Radia Tapes: Read how Navika Kumar was in thick with the infamous lobbyist known for brokering ministerial berths in the UPA regime

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar had allegedly spoke to lobbyist Niira Radia over an imminent revolt within the BJP party following the 2009 General elections
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to sue Congress, challenges Rahul Gandhi to one-on-one debate

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami has decided to sue Congress and take strong action against the alleged lies peddled by the grand old party and its senior leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Bengal mangoge toh cheer denge’ – TMC’s Madan Mitra threatens BJP ahead of West Bengal assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Madan Mitra threatens to rip BJP leaders saying 'Doodh maangoge to kheer denge, Bengal mangoge to cheer denge'
Read more
Media

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta denied bail despite deteriorating health conditions

OpIndia Staff -
Partho Dasgupta is currently admitted at JJ Hospital by Taloja jail officials and is in a very critical condition.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ still struggling to fight coronavirus, accounts for 45% of the country’s total fresh cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala reported 6,186 positive cases on Tuesday, 19 January. The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 9.34%.
Read more
News Reports

Congress to raise the issue of Arnab Chat Gate in the upcoming Parliamentary session

OpIndia Staff -
The leaked WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Ex-BARC COO Parth Dasgupta had created a political furore
Read more
News Reports

Every child is born a Muslim: Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik claims in his latest video

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic hate preacher Dr Zakir Naik in his latest video posted on his YouTube channel has claimed that every child 'is born a Muslim'.
Read more
News Reports

Vellore: Christian man vandalises Hindu temple by painting Cross on its walls

OpIndia Staff -
On the night of 14 January, Baskar had allegedly turned off the street lights and painted the cross on the walls of the temple
Read more
Entertainment

After championing #MeToo movement, actor Richa Chadha defends working with sexual harassment accused Subhash Kapoor

OpIndia Staff -
Subhash Kapoor, who is the director of Richa Chadha-starrer 'Madam Chief Minister', was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014
Read more
World

President Trump pardons over 140 people, including former aide Steve Bannon on his final day at the office

OpIndia Staff -
"President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals," the White House said in a statement.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com