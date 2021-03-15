Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd(AWEL), a joint venture between Adani Group and Welspun Enterprises Ltd, on Monday announced that it has discovered natural gas reserves in Nelp-VII block MB-OSN-2005/2 in the Tapti-Daman sector of Mumbai Offshore block.

The significant find for AWEL was hailed by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on social media, adding that the discovery of natural gas reserves would shape the country’s energy consumption in a remarkable manner.

“India is the world’s third-largest consumer of energy. But the share of natural gas in India’s current energy mix is just 6%, among the world’s lowest. We can triple this by 2030. Our discovery of gas in Mumbai Offshore’s Tapti-Daman sector will take us closer to this target,” Adani tweeted.

Extending across 714.6 sq. km., the block is located in the prolific gas-prone Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Offshore basin where production is already underway by other operators. AWEL holds 100 per cent participative interest(PI) and is the operator of this block.

According to the statement released by AWEL, the pay zones and flow rates encountered have exceeded the company’s initial estimates. With the information obtained from adjoining fields/areas, the discovery is a substantial significance for both the Company and the Nation, the statement added.

AWEL was able to get the block through a bidding round under the New Exploration Licensing Policy. Initial estimations indicated the occurrence of gas-bearing reservoirs within the sandstone reservoirs of the Mahuva and Daman formations.

Sandeep Garg the Managing Director of AWEL said that besides the value it adds to the company, the discovery is a significant achievement for the country given India’s focus to triple the share of the natural gas consumption in its energy mix by the end of this decade, as per a report in Livemint.

“The company is also an operator with 100 per cent PI of an adjacent Small Field B-9 Cluster in this prolific gas-bearing zone. The proximity of these two prospective blocks will enable AWEL to synergise and optimize the development of both the blocks,” Garg added.

A statement released by the company said that the drilling of the current well in March 2021 has confirmed the presence of substantial quantities of gas and condensate in the Block.

Out of the three potential zones identified during drilling, two objects tested by Drill Stem Testing (DST) flowed substantial gas and condensate to the surface. Object-I (3m), a clean sandstone reservoir, flowed 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day of gas along with 378 barrels/day of condensate through a 28/64″ choke at a flowing tubing head pressure (FTHP) of 2659 psi. Object-II (15m), another thick clean sandstone reservoir, flowed 9.1 mmscfd of gas along with 443 barrels/day of condensate through a 28/64″ choke at an FTHP of 2566 psi.