Friday, March 12, 2021
Home News Reports Akhilesh Yadav heckles journalists, his supporters and security personnel assault and shove them: Here...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Akhilesh Yadav heckles journalists, his supporters and security personnel assault and shove them: Here is what we know so far

A journalist named Fareed Shamsi has reportedly suffered injuries after being shoved and assaulted by security personnel and SP supporters. Samajwadi Pary leader Juhie Singh had denied the incident and has labelled the journalists as 'actors'.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Supporters and security personnel of Akhilesh Yadav thrash journalists
Akhilesh Yadav (left), injured journalist Fareed Shamsi (right), image via Jagran
1

On Thursday, a ruckus broke out between a group of journalists and the supporters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav at a hotel in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The former Chief Minister was in the city to attend the wedding of an MLA and had conducted a press conference at the said hotel on Thursday evening.

In a set of two videos shared by journalist Piyush Rai, Yadav can be heard telling journalists to ‘get lost’, following the press conference. In an aggressive tone, he also told them to not work for the BJP. He said, “BJP ke liye kaam mat karo (Don’t work for the BJP)”. When the media persons sought answers from the Samajwadi Party chief, his supporters and security personnel assaulted, pushed and shoved the reporters.

“Video of the ugly scenes that unfolded following a press meet by Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav at hotel in Moradabad district. Several journalists were pushed, heckled and assaulted allegedly by security personnel at the spot,” Rai wrote.

Injured journalist Fareed Shamsi narrates his ordeal

During the ruckus, a reporter named Fareed Shamsi (identified as the one with a dark blue shirt) took a severe blow to his nose from Yadav’s security guard’s rifle. He was also pushed aside by a Samajwadi party supporter, who stood adjacent to him. In a video, Shamsi recounted how Akhilesh Yadav blamed him after he was assaulted. “The NSG people beat us up. They pushed, and then hit me with a rifle. I was asking questions, and then Akhilesh Yadav blamed me for doing this intentionally. I said I am asking questions, which is my job,” he said.

The reporter further added, “They beat up all media persons. There were journalists from other channels too. Some had ended up with their mobiles smashed, while some cameras were broken too. I have sprained my leg, and am going to the doctor.” Interestingly, the incident unfolded before Akhilesh Yadav, who was not seen making any efforts to stop his supporters and security personnel from assaulting the journalists.

No complaint registered so far, says police

While speaking about the ruckus, ASP (Moradabad) Amit Kumar Anand said, “When the former CM was leaving after the press conference, some journalists came too close to the security cover leading to the chaos. The incident happened at a hotel under the Pakwarha police station…If we get a complaint, we will see what has to be done. Till now, we have not received any complaint.” He added that the cops are analysing the CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events leading to the scuffle.

Samajwadi Party leaders engage in victim-blaming, justify the assault on journalists

In a contentious tweet, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh labelled the journalists as ‘rehearsed actors’. “The actors had come prepared to stop the security personnel from doing their duty. After being stopped, they enacted falling and even gave statements. None of our party workers has injured any of the actors. Their conscience in lying in the feet of government’s advisors.”

Screengrab of the tweet

She had also shared a photo of the injured journalist Fareed Shamsi and wrote, “Wow.. the group of CM’s advisors.. Acting was great.”

Screengrab of the video

In defence of his party, Moradabad MP Syed Tufail Hasan claimed, “Some electronic media persons broke the security cordon and fell amid jostling after being stopped by guards. One journalist suffered injuries in the leg and has been sent to the hospital.” He also claimed that Akhilesh Yadav was willing to talk to the media.

BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav for misbehaving with journalists

While slamming the Samajwadi party supremo, Media Advisor to Yogi Adityanath wrote, “First, you invite journalists to your press conference and then assault them. Later, when they file complaint, then, claim that they are agents of the BJP. How did you become so heartless?”

BJP spokesperson (UP) and Advisor to CM Yogi Adityanath Shalabh Mani Tripathi, also hit out at the Samajwadi Party, after journalists were targeted during the press conference in Moradabad.

“Once again, re-watch the hooliganism of the hooligans. SP goons brutally thrashed journalists. They also threatened, humiliated and chased the journalists away. This is the second shameful event after the infamous guest house scandal. They are acting like goons when they are not in power. Imagine what they would do if they come to power,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMoradabad Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav news, Akhilesh Yadav journalists
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Akhilesh Yadav heckles journalists, his supporters and security personnel assault and shove them: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh labelled the victims as 'actors'. She also shared a photo of the injured Fareed Shamsi and wrote, "Wow, the group of CM's advisors, your acting performance was great."
Media

NDTV pats itself on the back because it did better than a Hindi channel in the United Kingdom: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV on the 11th of March took to Twitter to pat itself on the back for doing a remarkable job in terms of TRP - in the UK.

“Undignified to even respond to allegations”: Election Commission issues stern response to TMC’s letter on ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Election Commission said that the memorandum submitted to it by TMC leaders is full of insinuations and averments

How Congress supporter lied, used wrong RTI response to allege Amit Shah was lying about bomb factories in Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale used MHA reply to his RTI query on Khalistanis in farmer protests as the reply to query on bomb factories in West Bengal

‘Let’s see what the voters will think’: Here is why TMC sees an opportunity where others see a meme

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
On the 10th of March, Mamata Banerjee alleged that she had been attacked. The CM alleged four-five people deliberately pushed her, after which she fell down and suffered an injury on her leg.

Pervasive surveillance, indoctrination, and state repression: Tools employed by China against Tibet’s Buddhist monasteries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under authoritarian leader Xi Jinping, China has displayed an eager alacrity to subjugate the Buddhist monks and nuns and seize control of the Tibetan monasteries

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Instagram celebrity claims that Zomato delivery executive broke her nose after argument, he says she threw a chappal at him

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
News Reports

India downgraded by around 25 unknown ‘experts’ working for an organisation advised by JNU leftist and Pakistani politician: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Democracy 2021 report by Swedish organisation V-Dem had downgraded India from a democracy to electoral autocracy
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,347FansLike
523,190FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com