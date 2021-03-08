Monday, March 8, 2021
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi fumes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Secularism the biggest threat to Indian tradition

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said secularism was the biggest threat to India's traditions as it precluded the indigenous culture from getting its due recognition on the global stage.

Days after Yogi Adityanath termed secularism as the biggest threat facing the country’s traditions, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi raved against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Fuming over Yogi’s remarks, Owaisi said that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has disrespected the constitutional post he holds with his statements against secularism.

“Secularism is enshrined in Articles 14, 19, 22, 25 of India’s Constitution. India is a secular country because our founding fathers envisioned it this way. If secularism is threatening our traditions, then Yogi ji should complain it to PM Modi,” he said.

Owaisi further ranted, “China is on our land. The prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing. Farmers are agitating, there is rising employment in the country, is secularism responsible for this?”

“The post you are sitting on has no religion. The Chief Minister of a state is speaking against secularism and the Bharatiya Janata Party is maintaining a stoic silence. It reveals what the Sangh Parivar truly believes in. They are allergic to secularism,” Owaisi fulminated.

Secularism biggest threat to India’s prosperous traditions: Yogi Adityanath

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said secularism was the biggest threat to India’s traditions as it precluded the indigenous culture from getting its due recognition on the global stage. He also claimed that people who were spreading false propaganda about the country for a paltry amount of money will not succeed in their efforts.

Yogi was speaking at the launch of the first edition of Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana on Saturday, when he termed secularism as the biggest threat to develop India’s prosperous traditions.

“People who are misguiding the public for their own benefit and betraying the country will not be spared. People who are creating false propaganda about India for money will face the heat,” Yogi thundered.

Asserting that it is impossible to refute historical facts, Yogi highlighted how existence of Lord Rama was questioned by some perverse individuals. The CM also exhorted the people to not let go of the harmonious spirit of the nation by getting involved in petty communal disputes.

