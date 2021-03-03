Ahead of the State Legislative elections in West Bengal, the police have recovered arms and bombs from the house of an Indian Secular Front (ISF) worker in South 24 Parganas. Indian Secular Front is led by Islamic cleric Abbas Siddique, which has formed an alliance with Congress and the left parties for the assembly elections in the state.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Ziarul Mollah. The police informed, “We conducted a search at Indian Secular Front (ISF) worker Ziarul Mollah’s house. We recovered shotguns, bombs & bomb-making equipment.” It must be mentioned that the cops had earlier arrested the father of the accused, Jalil Mollah.

While speaking about the development, DSP (Baruipur) Tamal Sarkar informed that the police received a tip-off about explosives at the residence of the Ziarul Mollah. The police is yet to arrest the accused, who has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities. “We have arrested accused ISF worker Ziarul Mollah’s father Jalil Mollah. Search is on for the accused Ziarul Mollah,” he informed.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the non-uniformed police officials could be seen raiding the house of Ziarul Mollah. Several arms, and bomb-making materials were found at his residence, which were later seized by the cops.

ISF leader arrested for attacking TMC members

Earlier on Sunday, the police had arrested another ISF worker by the name of Younis Sarkar for attacking Trinamool Congress (TMC) party members in Bhangar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Younus, an aide of the Sufi cleric and ISF leader Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, was nabbed after the police analysed the CCTV footage and found that he was leading the mob. During the incident, the 6 TMC workers were severely injured.

The 24-year-old ISF founder, Abbas Siddiqui, has been infamous for his incendiary rhetoric, fear-mongering and calls for ‘divine intervention’ for the death of 50 crore Indians. Despite being well-aware of his extremist views, the Left and the Congress party has joined hands with Siddiqui to gain political mileage and strengthen its hold over the Muslim vote bank. The Election Commission of India on Friday announced an eight-phased Assembly poll for West Bengal beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.