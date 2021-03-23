Tuesday, March 23, 2021
US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.

OpIndia Staff
Boulder shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (image courtesy: coloradosun.com)
411

Police on Tuesday have identified the shooter who opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 dead. The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is currently taken into custody. He was injured in the shooting and is currently undergoing treatment. He is expected to be booked on murder charges and be sent to jail later in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Aliwi opened fire in a crowded supermarket in Boulder and ten people including a police officer were killed. Investigators have not yet established a motive but believe he was a lone attacker. He used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. The officials are trying to trace the weapon.

It is believed he lived ‘most of his life’ in the United States but authorities have not yet elaborated on it.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a ‘white man’ for the terror attack.

Meena Harris’ now deleted tweet

In a series of tweet, Harris had claimed that ‘violent white men’ are the greatest terrorist threat to US. However, when his identity was revealed, Harris deleted the tweet and claimed that she had assumed the terrorist was a violent white man because of his skin colour.

Meena Harris on why she deleted her ‘violent white men’ tweet

The American Vice President’s niece claimed that she made the assumption Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was a ‘violent white male’ based on the fact that ‘he was taken taken into custody alive’, casting aspersions that the authorities are soft on white male shooters/terrorists.

Meena Harris has turned out to be quite an embarrassment for her famous aunt Kamala Harris. It was reported that the White House has asked her to stop using her aunt’s name for personal benefit.

