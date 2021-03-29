On the day of Holi, a temple priest was found dead in a field close to a temple in UP’s Bulandshahr. As per a report by Swarajya, the police have informed that the sadhu’s throat was slit using a sharp weapon. Outrage has been reported by the aggrieved devotees against the brutal murder of a sadhu, following which the police have been put on high alert.

50-year-old Ashok Kumar, a priest, had come to work at the temple a week back from Kailavan village in Salempur. The sadhu was found dead in a mustard field, near the famous Dhakwale temple in Aanchru Kala village of Shikarpur.

CO Bijendra Rastogi and Police Officer Subhash Singh arrived at the scene after the body was discovered on Monday morning. The body has been sent for postmortem. SSP Santosh Kumar Singh assured that the police is investigating every aspect of the murder.

Attack on Sadhus

A Naga Sadhu was brutally assaulted by the police on Monday (March 22), after he reached Bilaspur in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. The cops not just brutally thrashed him but seized his belongings which included ₹1.25 lac rupees cash, a mobile phone worth ₹12,000 and utensils. The cops then threw him outside the police station.

Last week, a sadhu was found brutally murdered by smashing his head with a heavy object and burning his private parts in Islamnagar, UP, as reported by UP Varta News.

Last week, Mahanta Jayashree Baba was attacked with knives in Firozabad. The attacker also looted one lakh rupees, reported Amar Ujala. The money stolen was kept for the construction work of the Ashram’s Goshala.

11 incidents of brutal attacks on Hindu sadhus had come to light in 2020 which went largely unnoticed by the mainstream media and the political class.